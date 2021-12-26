Video Shows Suspect Drove Onto Median Near Barclays Center Before Officer Opened Fire – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD released new video Saturday of a confrontation between officers and a driver near Barclays Center in October.

Police responded to a 911 call that reported a man in a black BMW had a gun. Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver got away.

Travel Woes Worsen, More Than 100 Flights Expected To Be Canceled At Local Airports Sunday

Police now say the driver went on to hit another car, pushing it toward an officer, before driving onto a pedestrian median.

Sources: Victims’ Adult Son Arrested In Hewlett Harbor Double Shooting

The officer fired twice at the driver, who was not hit and fled the scene.

The BMW was later recovered and the driver was eventually arrested.

FDNY: More EMS Crews Calling Out Sick As Emergency Calls Rise

The incident remains under investigation.