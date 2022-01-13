Video Shows Violent Midtown Carjacking As Thief Barrels Into Cars While Driving Wrong Way – Gadget Clock





A demolition derby went down in midtown Wednesday afternoon, as an armed thief stole a automotive and smashed his means up Broadway — driving within the mistaken course and barreling into a number of automobiles.

Police stated that the incident began as a person carjacked an SUV close to Broadway and West 54th Avenue, after threatening the motive force with a taser.

The suspect then plowed into parked automobiles going north for 3 blocks, with video from social media showing to point out a police officer trying to cease the person — which instantly after went straight into an oncoming automotive, forcing it to go backwards and finally spin round.

Police stated that the black Audi SUV ended up crashing right into a pole and flower mattress at West 57th Avenue. He then took off on foot and disappeared into the Columbus Circle subway station.

A police officer suffered minor accidents in the course of the incident. There was additionally one other carjacking alongside Broadway at West thirty second Avenue at about the identical time, however police stated the 2 incidents weren’t associated.