VIDEO: This actress came out of the house in topless style, everyone was shocked when she looked back while walking

11 seconds ago
Actress Urfi Javed always dominates with her bold style. Now once again she has shared a tremendous video of her from Urfi with the fans, which is going viral very fast. In the video, Urfi is seen in a topless style.

In the video, you can see that Urfi is walking in the open field in a topless style, waving her waist and waving her sheaves. After this, Urfi suddenly turns around. As soon as the urfi is played, everyone’s breath stops.

However, during this time Urfi is wearing a blue bra, which she also flaunts in a very spectacular style. While sharing this video of his, Urfi wrote, ‘We are making noise’. Talking about this look of Urfi, she teamed up her stunning look with open hair and high heels.

Let me tell you, Urfi is in discussion about her fashion sense every day. At the age of 25, Urfi Javed has become a big name in the fashion industry. Be it photoshoots or spotted looks, Urfi does something strange for her fans every now and then and becomes the talk of the town.

Urfi is also in discussion about her relationship these days. If reports are to be believed, she is dating Indo-Canadian singer Kunwar. Urfi also keeps sharing pictures with him on social media. But recently Urfi has called it just a rumour. He said in an interview that this is all a rumour. We are just friends, nothing more than that. I have shot a song with him. That’s why we both keep uploading each other’s photos.

Talking about the workfront, many music videos of Urfi have been released recently. These songs of his have become viral as soon as it is released. Urfi’s music video is being liked a lot. She is very active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and videos in her unique style. Urfi is very fond of making reels. She keeps on making videos while dancing on trending songs.

