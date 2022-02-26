VIDEO: This star reached the village, danced a lot by waving a scarf and parananda in the field, will you be able to tell her name?

Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary is one of the most popular stars in the industry. As soon as all the videos of Sapna Chaudhary are shared, they become viral on social media. Now once again a latest video of Sapna Chaudhary is doing the rounds on the internet.

Actually, Sapna Choudhary has been living in her village for a long time and is enjoying life with her farm barn and family. But even in the midst of all this, Sapna Chaudhary’s love for dance remains intact and she keeps sharing her reels and all the wonderful videos with fans through Instagram.

In this episode, Sapna Chaudhary has shared her latest video, in which she is seen in a very spectacular style filled with vermilion in demand in a traditional look. During this, Sapna Choudhary teamed up her salwar suit look with Paranda hairstyle.

Sharing the video, Sapna Choudhary wrote in the caption – Mot ka saamna tera joban yo yana. Also, the same song is heard in the song that is playing behind the video, that Sapna Choudhary looted the heart of Haryana. The beautiful looks of Sapna Chaudhary waving dupatta and parananda in the video are worth watching.

Talking about Sapna Choudhary’s life, she had to roll a lot of papads to reach where she is today. There was a time when it was difficult for Sapna Chaudhary to arrange bread for two times. At the age of 12, Sapna had lost her father, due to which she was burdened with responsibilities in her childhood. Although today Sapna Chaudhary is a star and is living a luxury lifestyle.

Sapna Choudhary, who started her career from Haryanvi stage, was from the house of Bigg Boss popular in the country. Sapna Choudhary played a very good game and her performance in the show was well-liked by the people. After coming out of Bigg Boss house, Sapna Chaudhary has appeared in many music videos.

Sapna’s husband’s name is Veer Sahu. Who hails from Hisar. Veer and Sapna got married in January 2020. Sapna and Veer were dating each other for the first 4 years of their marriage. Veer is a Punjabi Singer, Writer, Producer, Composer and an Actor.

