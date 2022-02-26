Entertainment

VIDEO: This star reached the village, danced a lot by waving a scarf and parananda in the field, will you be able to tell her name?

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
VIDEO: This star reached the village, danced a lot by waving a scarf and parananda in the field, will you be able to tell her name?
Written by admin
VIDEO: This star reached the village, danced a lot by waving a scarf and parananda in the field, will you be able to tell her name?

VIDEO: This star reached the village, danced a lot by waving a scarf and parananda in the field, will you be able to tell her name?

VIDEO: This star reached the village, danced a lot by waving a scarf and parananda in the field, will you be able to tell her name?

Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary is one of the most popular stars in the industry. As soon as all the videos of Sapna Chaudhary are shared, they become viral on social media. Now once again a latest video of Sapna Chaudhary is doing the rounds on the internet.

Actually, Sapna Choudhary has been living in her village for a long time and is enjoying life with her farm barn and family. But even in the midst of all this, Sapna Chaudhary’s love for dance remains intact and she keeps sharing her reels and all the wonderful videos with fans through Instagram.

In this episode, Sapna Chaudhary has shared her latest video, in which she is seen in a very spectacular style filled with vermilion in demand in a traditional look. During this, Sapna Choudhary teamed up her salwar suit look with Paranda hairstyle.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary)

Sharing the video, Sapna Choudhary wrote in the caption – Mot ka saamna tera joban yo yana. Also, the same song is heard in the song that is playing behind the video, that Sapna Choudhary looted the heart of Haryana. The beautiful looks of Sapna Chaudhary waving dupatta and parananda in the video are worth watching.

Also Read
Heart hurts.. People think that I will end on stage – Sapna Choudhary’s pain spilled, also flared up on nepotism

Talking about Sapna Choudhary’s life, she had to roll a lot of papads to reach where she is today. There was a time when it was difficult for Sapna Chaudhary to arrange bread for two times. At the age of 12, Sapna had lost her father, due to which she was burdened with responsibilities in her childhood. Although today Sapna Chaudhary is a star and is living a luxury lifestyle.

READ Also  Mahendra Singh Dhoni had an affair with these Bollywood beauties!

Sapna Choudhary, who started her career from Haryanvi stage, was from the house of Bigg Boss popular in the country. Sapna Choudhary played a very good game and her performance in the show was well-liked by the people. After coming out of Bigg Boss house, Sapna Chaudhary has appeared in many music videos.

Sapna’s husband’s name is Veer Sahu. Who hails from Hisar. Veer and Sapna got married in January 2020. Sapna and Veer were dating each other for the first 4 years of their marriage. Veer is a Punjabi Singer, Writer, Producer, Composer and an Actor.

The post VIDEO: This star reached the village and danced a lot by waving dupatta and parananda in the field, will you be able to tell her name? appeared first on Jansatta.


#VIDEO #star #reached #village #danced #lot #waving #scarf #parananda #field

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Antim equals Bajrangi Bhaijaan- Here's see Salman Khan's highest rated film On IMDb

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment