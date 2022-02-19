VIDEO: This time in the name of fashion, Urfi Javed did such an experiment, you will be confused by seeing

The latest video of Urfi Javed, who is in the headlines for her fashion sense, is going viral very fast. Seeing the video, at the first glimpse, people are getting confused and they feel that Urfi is walking in a nude style, but on a closer look, a bodycon suit is seen in the name of Urfi.

Urfi Javed is best known for experimenting with her dresses. He has done something similar this time. In this video that surfaced, you can see that Urfi is wearing a nude body fit suit which is a single shoulder and single leg look.

To complete this look, Urfi Javed carried big hoops in the ears. At the same time, Urfi has carried a red lip look in makeup. This video of Urfi is becoming very viral on social media and netizens are watching it again and again.

Talking about the reactions, this style of Urfi is getting mixed response from social media users. While some people are calling this look of Urfi absurd, while some users say that Urfi is getting creative day by day.

Along with this, Urfi was recently spotted in Mumbai. In the video, she is seen wearing a white colored coat and pants. More than clothes, this time people’s eyes were fixed on the paint done on their body. Urfi had made a tree and a leaf with paint on the body. A crowd of paparazzi had gathered outside the house to click Urfi in this style.

Let me tell you, Urfi is in discussion about her fashion sense every day. At the age of 25, Urfi Javed has become a big name in the fashion industry. Be it photoshoots or spotted looks, Urfi does something strange for her fans every now and then and becomes the talk of the town. Urfi is also very famous for cutting and sorting her dresses.

