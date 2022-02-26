VIDEO: Urfi Javed reached the public wearing a transparent skirt, gave such a pose in front of the camera that there is a lot of discussion

Actress Urfi Javed remains the talk of the town with her fashion sense. Now once again Urfi Javed came out of the house wearing such strange outfits that everyone in the public place kept watching him. Every day the fans are waiting for the pictures of Urfi, to know what Urfi is going to do with her dress.

In such a situation, what Urfi has done now, she is everywhere. In this outfit, Urfi is wearing a peach colored bralette over which the coat is carried. At the same time, a transparent skirt of the same color is worn in the bottom.

With this outfit, Urfi applied red lipstick and made a bun in her hair. The special thing is that even the sandals of Urfi have matching clothes. In the video that surfaced, you can see that Urfi took off his coat to pose for the paparazzi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Let me tell you, Urfi is in discussion about her fashion sense every day. At the age of 25, Urfi Javed has become a big name in the fashion industry. Be it photoshoots or spotted looks, Urfi does something strange for her fans every now and then and becomes the talk of the town.

Urfi is also in discussion about her relationship these days. If reports are to be believed, she is dating Indo-Canadian singer Kunwar. Urfi also keeps sharing pictures with him on social media. But recently Urfi has called it just a rumour. He said in an interview that this is all a rumour. We are just friends, nothing more than that. I have shot a song with him. That’s why we both keep uploading each other’s photos.

Also Read VIDEO: This time in the name of fashion, Urfi Javed did such an experiment, you will be confused by seeing

Talking about the workfront, many music videos of Urfi have been released recently. These songs of his have become viral as soon as it is released. Urfi’s music video is being liked a lot. She is very active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and videos in her unique style. Urfi is very fond of making reels. She keeps on making videos while dancing on trending songs.

The post VIDEO: Urfi Javed reached the public wearing a transparent skirt, gave such a pose in front of the camera that a lot of discussions are happening appeared first on Jansatta.



#VIDEO #Urfi #Javed #reached #public #wearing #transparent #skirt #gave #pose #front #camera #lot #discussion