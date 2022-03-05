VIDEO: Wearing an oversize coat in a topless look, Urfi Javed showed a bold style, the video is going viral

A video of Urfi Javed is becoming increasingly viral as soon as it surfaced on social media. In the video, Urfi is seen in a very bold style.

Actress Urfi Javed stays in limelight for her fashion sense every day. Now once again a video of Urfi Javed has surfaced on social media which is becoming very viral. All his fans are playing this video of Urfi again and again.

In this video that surfaced, Urfi Javed is wearing a blue oversized blazer on his topless look and is recording his video doing some moves.

During this time, Urfi Javeg has given a wavy look by looking curls in open hair as well as completed her look with dark makeup and high heels.

Even before this, a topless video of Urfi went viral. In the video, Urfi is seen walking in a field in a topless dress and flaunting her hair. When Urfi turns back in the video, all eyes are on her.

Let me tell you, Urfi is in discussion about her fashion sense every day. The age of the actress is only 25 years, but she has achieved a big position in the fashion industry. Be it photo shoots or spotted looks, every time Urfi does something strange for her fans and because of this, she becomes the talk of the town.

Urfi is also in discussion about her relationship these days. If reports are to be believed, she is dating Indo Canadian singer Kunwar. Urfi often shares pictures with Kunwar on her social media account. However, recently when Urfi was questioned about dating with Kunwar, he called it a rumour. The actress said that both of us are just friends, nothing more than that. I have shot a song with him. We keep uploading pictures of the same shoot.

Talking about the workfront, many music videos of Urfi Javed have been released recently. Many of these songs went viral as soon as they were released. Urfi Javed is very fond of making Insta reels. She is seen making videos while dancing on trending songs.