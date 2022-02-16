Video: Wearing short clothes, the famous heroine came out to throw garbage on the road, the video went viral, people were left watching

Bollywood actresses try to set the trend by doing something new in terms of fashion. Now Bollywood actress Adah Sharma has done something similar. Adah Sharma remains in the headlines for her cool style. Fitness freak Ada Sharma keeps sharing her cool videos and pictures on Instagram everyday. One such latest video of Ada is now going viral on social media.

Ada who is known for doing some harkar, has now shot a video with her garbage. In this video that surfaced, Ada is seen wearing a black mini dress and long boots. Along with this, to do something different in this video, Ada is carrying garbage bags in both her hands and she is seen walking on the road.

In this video that surfaced, you can see that Ada Sharma has shot this video with garbage and dustbin. She enters with black colored bags in her hands, in which people usually throw garbage. She does not stop here, the actress walks with her big dustbin kept on the road, but stylish in her own style. Sometimes sitting on the dustbin, sometimes she poses by keeping her feet on it. Fans are very fond of this funny style of his.

Reaction on Ada’s post: Many celebs have also made funny comments on this video of Ada. At the same time, fans are also showering love. A fan wrote, ‘Here too what to say about your style, Ada ji.’ At the same time, another commented, ‘This video has inspired me a lot that how can use dustbin.’

Adah Sharma’s films: Ada Sharma remains in the headlines for her bold style and unusual fashion sense more than films. Adah Sharma is a well-known Bollywood actress. He got the most fame from the horror movie ‘1920’. After this she appeared in many movies, web series and music videos including ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’.

