Video: When Katrina Kaif broke her silence on marriage and relationships, she said- I forgot myself

The relationship between (Katrina Kaif) and (Vicky Kaushal) has been in the headlines for days. Recently, Katrina and Vicky were seen together at the screening of the movie ‘Sher Shah’. Recently, it was also reported that Katrina and Vicky have secretly engaged and engaged. Now an old interview of Katrina has come to light in which she spoke openly about marriage and relationship. In an interview with Filmfare in 2019, Katrina said what not to do while in a relationship. Katrina said, ‘What I think right now is that the most important thing is that you maintain your personality and you should know who you are without your partner. That’s what I feel now. Katrina also said that she had forgotten herself when she was in a relationship before. Look, Katrina’s answer: Speaking of work front, Katrina is currently shooting for ‘Tiger 3’. Now both have left for Russia for shooting. In addition to Russia, the film will be shot in Austria and Turkey. Apart from this film, Katrina’s ‘Suryavanshi’ is ready for release. Katrina has completed the shooting of her next film ‘Phone Ghost’. She will also be seen in ‘Ji Le Zara’ with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.