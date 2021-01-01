VIDEO: When Priyanka Chopra became Superman, she put underwear on her pants!

Bollywood and Hollywood superstar (Priyanka Chopra) is known not only for her excellent acting in films but also for her wit. Priyanka Chopra is often in the news for one reason or another. She is known for her wit in many of her interviews and that is why many clips of her old interviews appear on social media. A similar funny clip of Priyanka’s interview has surfaced in which she will laugh when she hears her answer. In this video, Priyanka answers some of the questions people are asked in job interviews. But in the meantime, Priyanka gave an interesting answer to a question. Priyanka was asked when did she feel superhero? In response, Priyanka said that she felt this when she put on underwear like the top of her pants. Speaking of work front, Priyanka Chopra’s next Bollywood film has been announced. She will next be seen in the lead role in Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s Zee Le Zara. Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in Hollywood movies like ‘Matrix 4’, ‘Text for You’ and English show ‘Citadel’.