Video: Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree enters Rajasthan Royals’ bio-bubble, did dance Bihu with Riyan Parag

Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanshree Verma has entered the Rajasthan Royals’ bio-bubble. Dhanshree Verma is also in discussion about her dance videos. A glimpse of this was also seen in the bio-bubble of Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan Royals has shared a video on Instagram. In the video, Dhanashree Verma is seen doing a Bihu dance with Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag.

In the video, Riyan Parag explains that Dhanashree has entered the bio-bubble. Riyan reaches Parag to meet Dhanashree. Dhanashree is already dancing on Masakali. Ryan gives them a shawl. After this Riyan and Dhanashree dance on Bihu, the traditional dance of Assam.

Bohag Bihu is a festival of Assam. It was celebrated on 14th April 2022 this year. The people of Assam celebrate this festival as the first day of the year. In this festival the people here have fun and dance on the traditional dance Bihu. Due to this, Riyan Parag and Dhanashree also did Bihu dance.

Rajasthan Royals has also shared a picture on their social media handles. In that picture Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma along with South African cricketer Rossie van der Dussen and his wife Lara van der Dussen are also seen. . Looking at Lara’s Instagram profile, it has been revealed that she is a maths teacher. Like Dhanashree, she is also very active on social media.

Dhanashree Varma shared a video a few days back, in which she is seen dancing to the song Calm Down by Nigerian singer and rapper Divine Ikubor. In the caption of that video, Dhanashree wrote, ‘Walked in the middle of the fire,’ danced in the storms. I am a vibe (feeling). Didn’t he tell you earlier?’

That video of Dhanashree went viral within a short time. Millions of likes had come on that video. Yuzvendra Chahal also commented. Chahal wrote,nuclear bomb, Dhanashree has also responded to the husband’s comment. Dhanashree wrote, ‘Of course.’