JioPhone Next will be launched around Diwali and is said to be the cheapest smartphone in the country.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani’s Jio has not even launched JioPhone Next and before that some unboxing videos related to it have surfaced on the video sharing platform YouTube. In these, the alleged phone box was shown open and details were given. From the model of the phone to the charger, such clips were shown. However, the company called it completely fake. Appealing people to beware of fake links related to buying phones.

These videos have been uploaded on YouTube in the name of Jio Phone Next unboxing:

The company has not yet released any date related to the launch of the phone, but it is being said that JioPhone will be launched around Next Diwali. It is being said to be the cheapest Android smartphone in the country.

Jio phone next is a made in india phone. It will run on Pragati operating system. It is a world-class operating system made by Google Android which has been specially made for India. Pragati OS is developed by the best technicians of Jio and Google. The company has not even disclosed its price.