Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021: apply online for Group A & B Posts at ukvidhansabha.uk.gov.in

Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021: Vidhan Sabha, Uttarakhand has issued notification for recruitment to the post of Reporter, Additional Private Secretary, Review Officer, Administrator, Accountant, Assistant Accountant, Assistant Foreman, Computer Operator & Others. Interested candidates can submit applications for these posts through online mode. The last date to apply is 30 October 2021.

According to the notification issued by Vidhan Sabha, Uttarakhand, 3 posts of reporter, 5 posts of additional private secretary, 4 posts of review officer, 2 posts of administrator, 1 post of accountant, 2 posts of assistant foreman, 5 posts of computer operator, Other posts including 1 post of Driver and 7 posts of Guard are vacant. For full details of vacant posts, candidates see official notification.

To apply for the post of Reporter, Additional Private Secretary, Review Officer, Administrator, Accountant etc., the minimum age of the candidate is 18 years and maximum 42 years. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per rules.

To apply for the posts of reporter, the candidate should be a graduate from a recognized institute and candidates should have knowledge of Hindi / English Steno. To apply for the post of Additional Private Secretary, candidates should have graduate from a recognized institute and have knowledge of Hindi Steno. To apply for the post of Review Officer (Accounts), the candidate must have a commerce degree.

Candidates will be selected for these posts through written examination. This exam will be of 100 marks. Candidates will be given 2 hours in this exam. Interested candidates can apply to these posts by sending applications through online mode on or before 30 October 2021.

