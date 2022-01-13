Vidrohi actress Sulaguna Panigrahi tests positive for Covid 19 | Rebel actress smoldering panigrahi turns corona positive

(*19*)

Sharad Malhotra was additionally positive

Initially of the 12 months, Sharad Malhotra, the lead actor of the insurgent, was additionally corona positive, after which he had quarantined himself. Rebel is being favored lots by the viewers. The story of this serial was about some states struggling in the course of the time of British rule.

youngsters additionally corona positive

Someday again, TV serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta turned corona positive. After which his youthful son was additionally affected by it. Regardless of being positive, Nakul quarantined himself and shot just a few scenes for the serial.

Kamya Punjabi

Lately, Kamya Punjabi additionally tweeted saying that after preventing two waves of Corona, she is now within the grip of the third wave and is quarantining herself. Kamya was battling excessive fever.

Ekta Kapoor

After welcoming the brand new 12 months with enthusiasm, Ekta Kapoor was additionally hit by Corona. Giving details about this on her Instagram, Ekta Kapoor had requested everybody that whoever got here involved along with her ought to get herself examined.

pandya retailer

Within the first week of January, virtually a lot of the forged of Star Plus present Pandya Retailer turned corona positive. Serial actors Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodiya, Simran Budharup and Mohit Parmar had come corona positive after which your entire group was quarantined.

Suyash – Kishwar

The four-month-old son of TV’s well-known couple, Suyash-Kishwar additionally turned corona positive. Kishwar mentioned that regardless of full safety and following all the principles, he didn’t perceive how this occurred.

Mohit – Aditi

TV couple, Mohit Malik and Aditi’s 9-month-old son additionally turned corona positive. Aditi and Mohit withstood this powerful time with their youngster very convincingly.