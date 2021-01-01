Vidya Balan and Manoj Bajpayee honored with IFFM Awards: IFFM Awards 2021: The live format of the film festival started on 12 August and ended on Friday, while the digital version of the event will run in Australia until 30 August.
Vidya Balan was also awarded Best Actress for her performance in ‘Lions’. Vidya said, “I am thrilled to receive the award for ‘Lioness’, which was shot during the Saathi era. Thanks to my director Amit Masurkar, my producer Abundantia, who did everything possible to make this film in this indefinite period. We got a lot of love for the film and this award It’s like throwing ice on a cake.
Manoj Bajpayee and Tamil actress Samantha Akkineni won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards for their performance in the web series ‘The Family Man 2’. Manoj Bajpayee said, ‘I should definitely mention that both cinema and web series are cooperative mediums of each other. It would be extremely embarrassing for me to receive an award without mentioning all the people involved in this web series. I am grateful to Amazon Mazon Prime Video, Raj and DK, but the authors put a lot of effort into this story. Thank you so much for giving me a place in the story to portray this character. Filmmaker Anurag Basu won the Best Director award for his film Ludo.
