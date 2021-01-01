Vidya Balan and Manoj Bajpayee honored with IFFM Awards: IFFM Awards 2021: The live format of the film festival started on 12 August and ended on Friday, while the digital version of the event will run in Australia until 30 August.

In addition to actors Manoj Bajpayee and Vidya Balan, South Indian film star Suriya has been honored with the highest awards at the Melbourne Indian Film Festival 2021 (IFFM). Following the success of last year’s digital format, the 12th edition of IFFM was held during the Covid-19 epidemic with digital and public participation. The live streaming of the film festival began on 12 August and ended on Friday, while the digital version of the event will run in Australia until 30 August.

Suriya won the Best Actor award for his performance in the Tamil biopic ‘Surrai Potru’, based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired officer of Syria and founder of the low-cost Air Deccan. The film also won the Best Picture award. Surya said in a digital program, ‘I was bored after doing this for 20 years in my career. I am thankful to my director Sudha, who worked on this film for four years. The character of Mara is nothing but her.



Vidya Balan was also awarded Best Actress for her performance in ‘Lions’. Vidya said, “I am thrilled to receive the award for ‘Lioness’, which was shot during the Saathi era. Thanks to my director Amit Masurkar, my producer Abundantia, who did everything possible to make this film in this indefinite period. We got a lot of love for the film and this award It’s like throwing ice on a cake.

Manoj Bajpayee and Tamil actress Samantha Akkineni won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards for their performance in the web series ‘The Family Man 2’. Manoj Bajpayee said, ‘I should definitely mention that both cinema and web series are cooperative mediums of each other. It would be extremely embarrassing for me to receive an award without mentioning all the people involved in this web series. I am grateful to Amazon Mazon Prime Video, Raj and DK, but the authors put a lot of effort into this story. Thank you so much for giving me a place in the story to portray this character. Filmmaker Anurag Basu won the Best Director award for his film Ludo.

