Vidya Balan big disclosure about her body shape and dressing sense

New Delhi: Gossip is also enough in Bollywood, apart from acting, especially one actress speaks something about another which is out of the ordinary, this is what happened to Bollywood’s famous actress Vidya Balan. with. Vidya Balan told about an incident that happened to her in an interview, which will definitely surprise to hear. He mentioned the incident in which another actress commented about her physical appearance and dress, not only that the actress also made fun of Vidya’s dressing sense.

Vidya remembers her journey in Bollywood

Recalling another such incident, Vidya Balan said that, ‘She had signed a Malayalam film but after taking a shoot for a few days, the producer fired her from that film without informing her. The actress told- ‘I went to that producer with my parents. Then that producer, while playing the clips in front of some of my patients of the film, said- ‘You can see and tell that it is heroine from any angle?’ Listening to his words, it was as if the earth had slipped from my feet. Not only this, he had even said that we were not in the favor of taking it. That was forced by the director. I was completely broke after hearing this. For many months I had not seen my face in the mirror.’

After that I auditioned to work in the serial. In which I also got selected. But that show never went on air. The actress has told- ‘For this I had my photo taken from the local photographer of the market. That too wearing wedding clothes.

The actress told – ‘When I reached for the audition at 11 o’clock in the morning, my number came in the evening. But even in this my luck did not support me. That show never came. My parents thought it would get the ghost out of my head. But then came ‘Hum 5’. I got selected for this.

Talking about Vidya Balan’s work front, she made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film Parineeta. Apart from this, many superhit films like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Guru, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Shakuntala Devi Biopic came in Vidya’s account. Her acting graph increased in one film after another and today she is known as a successful actress.