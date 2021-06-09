Vidya Balan comes on-board Chiranjeevi’s film? Here’s what we know

Vidya Balan comes on-board Chiranjeevi’s movie? Here’s what we know





Although Vidya Balan is extraordinarily standard in Bollywood, she shouldn’t be new to Tollywood. She has appeared with well-known South actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in NTR biopics in 2019. She appeared in NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu. And now it appears, as soon as once more, alternative to unfold her magic in Telugu Cinema has come knocking Vidya Balan’s door. If the most recent studies are something to go by, Vidya Balan is being thought-about to be part of a big-budget movie with Chiranjeevi within the lead. The movie in image is Lucifer. Additionally Learn – After Singham, Ajay Devgn and Kajal Aggarwal will reunite for the remake of THIS Kollywood blockbuster? Here’s what we know

It’s being reported that the makers are eager on getting Vidya Balan on-board to be part of this mission. There are a number of studies suggesting that Vidya is being thought-about to play Chiranjeevi’s sister on this political thriller. Earlier, names of stars like Nayanatara, Radhika, Genelia have been making the rounds of the web for this function, nonetheless, now it’s being reported that Mohan Raja could be very wanting to get Vidya Balan to play the pivotal function within the movie. If this piece of reports is true and if in any respect Vidya Balan offers a constructive nod to this movie, will probably be for the primary time that she could be sharing the display screen area with legendary Chiranjeevi. Two gifted actors coming collectively for a movie can solely imply a blockbuster! Additionally Learn – Trending South Information Right now: Prabhas and Chiranjeevi’s field workplace battle, Rashmika Mandanna’s pic together with her coronary heart stealer and extra

In the meantime, the trailer of Vidya Balan’s upcoming movie Sherni lately made its option to the web. Vidya Balan as common impressed every person together with her appearing chops. The movie goes to have an OTT launch as it is going to premiere on Amazon Prime. The movie additionally stars Vijay Raaz and Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles. However, Chiranjeevi is at the moment mentioned to be busy together with his upcoming movie Acharya. It’s helmed by Koratala Siva. Additionally Learn – Ek Mini Katha actress Kavya Thapar names Jr NTR as her favorite dancer; wishes to work with Ram Charan

