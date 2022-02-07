Vidya Balan started drinking 10 liters of water throughout the day to lose weight, the condition had deteriorated; know the full story

Vidya Balan is famous for her acting and style. But the actress had to be a victim of body shaming several times. The actress attributed her weight to hormonal imbalance.

Vidya Balan is such a name of Bollywood, who has convinced everyone with her style. Whether it is a young actor or a senior, Vidya Balan’s pair has been seen number one with everyone. Along with Vidya Balan’s acting, people also like her simple life and vivacity. From the beginning of his career, he was never seen in zero size. She seems quite confident about her body.

While people like him on one hand, on the other hand he has also had to be a victim of body shaming. People were seen trolling him about his body. Vidya had told in an interview that she had to listen to many things about her body. After which he started feeling that his body was his biggest problem. People used to tell him, you are very beautiful but you are overweight. The actress was very much thinking about this matter.

Health had worsened after drinking water: Vidya had told that when she was 17 years old, someone had advised her to drink 10 liters of water a day. He was told that by doing this he would lose weight. When Vidya started drinking so much water, she started vomiting. However, he started losing weight. But he started having problems like nausea and nausea. One day it was time to take him to the doctor. After which he stopped drinking in such quantity.

Let us tell you that Vidya Balan had told in an interview that she has a problem of hormonal imbalance, due to which her weight increases. No matter how hard they try, diet, their weight remains the same.

Let us tell you that Vidya Balan puts all her strength to bring life to her character. Vidya played the role of Manjulika in the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Which people still remember today. The news is coming that Vidya is also going to be a part of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.