Vidyaullekha Raman closes trolls asking for divorce: Vidyaullekha Raman shuts down users who ask her when she divorced after she posted a swimsuit photo- “When is your divorce?” ” Seeing Vidyulekha Raman in a swimsuit, users asked questions, got answers
Vidyulekha Raman recently responded to those people on her Instagram story. Some users started texting about when they were divorced.
Vidyulekha Raman stopped talking like that
Vidyaullekha Raman stopped her talking by sharing a note on her Instagram story. He wrote, ‘Hello friends, I’m getting a lot of messages about when you’re getting a divorce. As I wore a swimsuit? Wow. Come out of the aunts and uncles of the 1920s. Come in 2021. The problem is not in the negative comments but in the way we think as a society. If a woman’s clothes are the reason for her divorce, shouldn’t everyone in a wedding dress dress modestly? I am very lucky to have a safe and stable husband like Sanjay. He told me to ignore it but I can’t let it go like this.
Vidyulekha Raman further wrote, ‘I cannot change your poisonous, narrow mind or highly retrograde attitude towards life. I hope the women in your life will stand up against your sexual, oppressive and like-minded people. Live and let live. ‘
Vidyulekha Raman has felt ashamed of her body many times before and has been criticized.
