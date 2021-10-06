Vidyaullekha Raman closes trolls asking for divorce: Vidyaullekha Raman shuts down users who ask her when she divorced after she posted a swimsuit photo- “When is your divorce?” ” Seeing Vidyulekha Raman in a swimsuit, users asked questions, got answers

Southern film actress Vidyalekha Raman recently shared a photo of herself wearing a swimsuit on social media, which some users did not like. Users started talking about the divorce of Vidyulekha and she started saying offensive things.

In fact, Vidyulekha married her fianc संजय Sanjay on September 9 and the two recently moved to the Maldives. From there, Vidyulekha Raman shared a photo of herself in a swimsuit on social media. But when the electorate saw that some people were calling her insulting for wearing a swimsuit. She couldn’t stop herself if she was making a bad comment.



Vidyulekha Raman recently responded to those people on her Instagram story. Some users started texting about when they were divorced.



Vidyulekha Raman stopped talking like that

Vidyaullekha Raman stopped her talking by sharing a note on her Instagram story. He wrote, ‘Hello friends, I’m getting a lot of messages about when you’re getting a divorce. As I wore a swimsuit? Wow. Come out of the aunts and uncles of the 1920s. Come in 2021. The problem is not in the negative comments but in the way we think as a society. If a woman’s clothes are the reason for her divorce, shouldn’t everyone in a wedding dress dress modestly? I am very lucky to have a safe and stable husband like Sanjay. He told me to ignore it but I can’t let it go like this.

Vidyulekha Raman further wrote, ‘I cannot change your poisonous, narrow mind or highly retrograde attitude towards life. I hope the women in your life will stand up against your sexual, oppressive and like-minded people. Live and let live. ‘

Vidyulekha Raman has felt ashamed of her body many times before and has been criticized.