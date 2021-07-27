Vidyut Jammwal Soaring the temprature by sharing his naked Photos on Instagram | Vidyut Jammwal lay down comfortably on the ground, taking off his clothes, took the support of a towel to cover his body

New Delhi: Vidyut Jammwal is one such Bollywood actor who is not only known for his action form in films and also his excellent physique is also discussed a lot. The actor has recently been promoted because now he will not only be seen acting in films but will also produce films.

electric slayer photos

People are crazy about Vidyut Jammwal’s tremendous fitness and action. Vidyut is also very active on social media to stay connected with his fans. Now Vidyut has recently shared some of his photos on Instagram, on which the hearts of his fans have come.

said thanks to the fans

In the photos shared by Vidyut Jammwal on social media, he is seen without clothes, but he has definitely taken the help of towels to cover his body. While sharing these photos, the actor has thanked his fans.

Electricity ‘craze’

Talking about the workfront, Vidyut Jammwal is busy preparing for the film Sanak. In this film, Bengali actress Rukmini is going to be seen in the lead role with Maitra. Rukmini is going to debut in Bollywood with ‘Sanak’. The film is directed by Kanishk Verma, and also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal and Neha Dhupia.

Production house’s first film

Apart from this, Vidyut Jammwal has announced the first film of his production house ‘Action Hero Films’. He will also be the producer of this film. The name of the film will be ‘IB 71’. Sankalp Reddy will direct this film.

Also read- Raju Srivastava dragged Sunny’s name in Kundra case, demanding life imprisonment

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to