Vidyut Jamwal and Nandita Mehtani’s wedding will be unique, guests should be careful!

Recently, the Bollywood actor came to prominence when he confirmed his relationship with a fashion designer. The two then officially announced their engagement. Later, photos of Vidyut and Nandita Mehtani doing rock climbing surfaced on social media. It is said that during this rock climbing, electricity forced Nandita to wear an engagement ring. Thus, the electrical engagement was very different and special. Now Electric has spoken of his wedding plans which are going to be even more special. Speaking to a news portal, Vidyut said that their marriage would not be like a normal marriage as their marriage was not like other children. Vidyut said that although the date of the wedding has not been fixed yet, he definitely has a special idea for it. Listening to what Vidyut said will blow your mind. Electric said he will be skydiving with 100 guests at his wedding. Participating guests will have to wear skydiving suits and, no matter how scary, will have to jump out of the plane with electricity. Of course, this suggestion can be frightening to those attending Vidyut and Nandita’s wedding. Meanwhile, at the forefront of work, Vidyut Jamwal’s next film ‘Sanak’ is all set to release. He is also working on another film ‘Khuda Hafiz: Chapter 2’. It will be a sequel to his 2020 action film ‘Khuda Hafiz’.