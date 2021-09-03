Vidyut Jamwal cries while live for Siddharth: Actor Vidyut Jamwal cries during the live as he talks about his best friend Siddharth Shukla and pays tribute Watch Video

Actor Vidyut Jamwal never imagined that a day would come when his best friend Siddharth Shukla would be forever away from him and he would have to pay homage in this way. Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on September 2. Vidyut Jamwal is very sad and upset after Siddharth’s death. He went on Instagram (Vidyut Jammal Instagram Live) to pay tribute to his best friend.

During the live, Vidyut Jamwal shared several stories related to Siddharth Shukla, which he suffocated by mentioning. Vidyut and Siddharth Shukla have been friends since the days of modeling and they were also gym partners. Vidyut also had a deep connection with Siddhartha’s mother. Whenever he used to go to Siddhartha’s house, his mother used to make him Rajma rice and eat it.



In the live session, Vidyut said about Siddharth, ‘We have been in a relationship for the last 15-20 years. I think best friends are like that. When you don’t plan, you arrive more and more suddenly. She is the best friend. Siddharth Shukla was my best friend because I have never had a friend like him. I had or did not have a relationship with anyone like I had with Shukla. He was my first gym partner in Mumbai. I still remember what he wore the first day in the gym.



Vidyut further said, ‘I still remember that‘ Commando ’was a movie. It was my first film as a protagonist. That day when I went to the theater, I saw Shukla there with my mother. He didn’t even tell me he was going to see my picture. He never said invite me or invite me to the premiere. Shukla used to do such things.

‘Everyone loves Shukla’

‘I always say that if you are raised by a woman, you will be a different kind of man. That was it. He had great respect for the children and the watchman. There was not a single man in the gym who was not afraid of Shukla. There was not a single man who did not love her. Whenever I went to Shukla’s house, Mami always cooked for me. She used to make rajma rice and feed it to me.

The story of Siddhartha’s bike

Vidyut Jamwal told the story of Siddharth Shukla’s first bike, ‘Shukla was a person who was very much liked by the media. He liked pop culture. While we were modeling, they bought a white Hayabusa bike. He was such a good friend of mine that when I told him I wanted to go see him, he would tell me to take the bike home. I would go home, get a bike, and my aunt would give me a helmet. All my friends, I used to take everyone for a ride on that bike. Many thought it was my bike. I used to take him on shoots too.



When an electric call was made at 12 o’clock one night

Vidyut Jamwal told another story that Siddharth called him at 12 o’clock one night and shouted enthusiastically that the song ‘Tera Baap Aaya’ was no longer his electricity. Fans have dedicated to him. Vidyut said that Siddharth was a real man because if someone was wrong, he would fight him. He did the same at the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. He was fearless and honest. He spoke what he felt. He showed what he saw. I haven’t seen that quality in anyone else. I am very lucky to have a good friend like Siddharth Shukla, about whom I can speak with pride for the rest of my life.

