Vidyut Jamwal Nandita Mahtani Commando style: Vidyut Jamwal proposed to Nandita Mahtani in commando style
Nandita was previously married to Karisma’s ex-husband
It is said that Nandita fell in love with Vidyut Jamwal 5 months ago. Now both of them can get married soon after marriage. Speaking of Nandita, her first marriage was to Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor. The couple later divorced and Sanjay Kapoor married Karisma. After this, Nandita had an affair with actor and model Dino Morea. The two broke up after a long affair.
Vidyut’s affair with Mona Singh
At the same time, if we talk about Vidyut Jamwal, he had an affair with Mona Singh for two years. The two broke up and Mona married businessman Shyam Gopalan in December 2019. Now fans are eagerly awaiting the wedding of Vidyut and Nandita.
