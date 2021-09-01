Vidyut Jamwal Nandita Mahtani Commando style: Vidyut Jamwal proposed to Nandita Mahtani in commando style

Rumors of Vidyut Jamwal and Nandita Mahtani’s engagement were confirmed by our fellow Itimes and now the actor himself has authorized it on Instagram. Vidyut shared two pictures and revealed that he proposed to Nandita in ‘commando’ style.

The first photo shared by the actor shows him climbing a 150-meter wall with Nandita at an army camp. At the same time, the actor also shared another picture of the romantic moment in front of the Taj Mahal. He also captioned it ‘Commando Method’. With this, he created a ring emoji and wrote the date 01/09/21 i.e. the engagement took place on 1st September.





Nandita was previously married to Karisma’s ex-husband

It is said that Nandita fell in love with Vidyut Jamwal 5 months ago. Now both of them can get married soon after marriage. Speaking of Nandita, her first marriage was to Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor. The couple later divorced and Sanjay Kapoor married Karisma. After this, Nandita had an affair with actor and model Dino Morea. The two broke up after a long affair.

Vidyut’s affair with Mona Singh

At the same time, if we talk about Vidyut Jamwal, he had an affair with Mona Singh for two years. The two broke up and Mona married businessman Shyam Gopalan in December 2019. Now fans are eagerly awaiting the wedding of Vidyut and Nandita.