Vidyut Jamwal poses with Nandita Mahatani: Vidyut and Nandita at the Taj Mahal Photo: In the picture that appeared on social media, you can see Vidyut Jamwal and Nandita Mahatani posing in front of the Taj Mahal.

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jamwal has taken a break from the schedule of his film ‘Khuda Hafeez 2’. In fact, Vidyut Jamwal appeared at the Taj Mahal with his alleged girlfriend Nandita Mahtani. Photos of the two are going viral on social media. Nandita Mahatani is a fashion designer by profession.

In the picture that surfaced on social media, you can see Vidyut Jamwal and Nandita Mahatani posing in front of the Taj Mahal. The two are holding each other’s hands. The ring on Nandita Mahtani’s finger is pointing to their relationship. There is talk of Vidyut Jamwal getting engaged.





Vidyut Jamwal is very active on social media. He keeps sharing updates related to his personal and professional life with fans. Last January, Vidyut Jamwal shared photos of his trekking trip with Nandita Mahatani.

Vidyut Jamwal is an Indian martial artist and action hero. Recently, Vidyut Jamwal had announced on social media that he would be making his debut as a producer. Vidyut Jamwal will be making a film ‘IB 71’ with director Sankalp Reddy. Speaking of work front, Vidyut Jamwal will be seen working in the film ‘Sanak’.