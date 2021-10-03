Vietnamese Americans gather to welcome Afghan refugees

In the middle of the night, Uyen Nguyen accompanied his mother and three siblings through a grassy marsh to the edge of the sea, where a small, dilapidated fishing boat lay on the sand. It was packed with 31 people.

It was 1985, a decade after the fall of Saigon, and his last attempt to flee Vietnam. A few days later, the boat’s engine exploded, leaving the passengers stranded at sea for nearly a month and forced to hold on to rainwater to sustain themselves. Ten people died, including Ms Nguyen’s mother and her two siblings. Nguyen, 10, and her 15-year-old brother, among others, were rescued by fishermen and taken to a refugee camp in the Philippines.

Ms Nguyen thought of that escape in August after seeing images of Afghans on US military planes desperate to leave a country ravaged by decades of war. The unmistakable similarities, he said, force him to help Afghans whose situation is similar to his experience.