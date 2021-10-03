Vietnamese Americans gather to welcome Afghan refugees
In the middle of the night, Uyen Nguyen accompanied his mother and three siblings through a grassy marsh to the edge of the sea, where a small, dilapidated fishing boat lay on the sand. It was packed with 31 people.
It was 1985, a decade after the fall of Saigon, and his last attempt to flee Vietnam. A few days later, the boat’s engine exploded, leaving the passengers stranded at sea for nearly a month and forced to hold on to rainwater to sustain themselves. Ten people died, including Ms Nguyen’s mother and her two siblings. Nguyen, 10, and her 15-year-old brother, among others, were rescued by fishermen and taken to a refugee camp in the Philippines.
Ms Nguyen thought of that escape in August after seeing images of Afghans on US military planes desperate to leave a country ravaged by decades of war. The unmistakable similarities, he said, force him to help Afghans whose situation is similar to his experience.
“We just can’t sit back, especially since we are either refugees or children of refugees,” said Ms Nguyen, 46, an entrepreneur in Seattle. “I don’t see an option to do nothing.”
A day after the fall of the Afghan government, Ms Nguyen messaged a group of friends and proposed starting an organization that would recruit Vietnamese American families to host streaming Afghans in the Seattle area. Five friends founded Viets4Afghans, which initially aimed to cover 75 families – a nod to the year of Saigon’s fall. Over 100 have volunteered.
Than Tan, 40, a journalist and film producer in Seattle who helped start the group, said that his father, a South Vietnamese officer, had asked for six months after the end of the war to be sent to a re-education camp. Later decided to leave Vietnam. Like other allies of the US military, he was targeted for retaliation. He escaped by boat in October 1978, arriving in Malaysia before arriving at Olympia, Wash.
Ms. Tan’s parents often told her stories about Americans who helped her find a job and resettle. Some befriended his parents, invited them to their homes and provided food. Vietnamese people who had previously settled in America also helped his father find work cleaning restaurants and schools while taking community college classes.
His group now hopes to do the same for Afghans arriving in the country with some baggage or relatives. Although Ms Tan acknowledged there were clear differences between the two wars, she said there was a shared experience among the refugees.
“We understand from this experience what Afghans are going through, which very few people can do,” he said.
Among those taking the refugees are Thuy Doe, 39, a family doctor, and her husband, Jesse Robbins, 39, a self-defense instructor who has hosted two families in Seattle, where they have a second home.
One of them, 46-year-old Abdul Mateen Qadiri’s father, said he, his wife and four children have come to the house in recent weeks. Mr. Do and Mr. Robbins stop by to spend time with them, Mr. Qadiri said, bringing things like a teapot and television.
“We are happy, very excited,” said Mr. Qadiri through a translator.
Ms Doe, who fled Vietnam with her family in 1991, said that after arriving in the United States she found shelter for a few weeks with a distant relative and a family friend.
“It’s good to pay a little up front,” said Ms. Doe.
It is unclear how many Vietnamese Americans are welcoming the Afghan evacuation, but Krish O’Mara Vignaraja, president of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service in Baltimore, estimated that hundreds of Vietnamese have reached out to the US agency and volunteered to host or sponsor Afghans. Refugees.
“I watch it over and over again,” she said. “Those who are on the receiving end of this work want to offer it to others.”
For Abdul Aman Siddiqui, 36, who arrived in Houston with his wife and two sons after escaping from Kabul on August 16, the tram ho was instrumental in decorating his apartment.
They first met at Walmart, where Ms. Ho and her family helped pick up Superman-themed clothing as well as plates and kitchen utensils for Sedicki’s sons, who are 1 and 3. The two families communicated through Sanya Wefek, Mr Siddiqui’s case manager at YMCA International.
At first, Mr. Siddiqui said, he didn’t know why Ms. Ho wanted to buy stuff for his family. But when he told her that she was a refugee from Vietnam, he said he understood.
“That family had the same experience as us, leaving everything behind,” he said in an interview that was translated by his case manager.
Ms. Ho, 52, a doctor who fled Vietnam when she was 12, said she assured Mr. Sediqi that his family would eventually adjust to life in the US, as his family did when they moved to Houston decades ago. did.
Understand the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 amid the turmoil that followed the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, limb amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here’s more about their origin story and their records as rulers.
“This is the land of opportunity,” he told her. “Just work hard. Your American Dream will come true.” She said her father worked as a mechanic to support his six children through college.
Ms. Ho recalled the difficulties learning English at first, but told Mr. Siddiqui that her children might be able to learn the language quickly because they were much younger than him.
In Springboro, Ohio, Daklak Doe has pledged to hire at least 15 Afghan refugees at his company, Advanced Engineering Solutions, which supplies tools and equipment for the automotive and aerospace industries.
Mr Do, 65, fled Vietnam in 1980 by boat with his brother and nephew. After spending two years in a refugee camp in Indonesia, he arrived in Ohio and got a job as a dishwasher at a Bob Evans restaurant. He said he wanted to “return the favor” to the Americans who accepted him decades ago.
“They gave me the opportunity to go to school, open my own business,” he said. “I really appreciate it, and that’s why I want to return it to people who are just like me.”
Other Vietnamese are organizing fundraisers to collect donations for American resettlement agencies. The Progressive Vietnamese American Organization, which has asked the Biden administration to ensure that high-risk Afghan refugees are not subject to a numerical cap, has raised nearly half of its $40,000 target, said Minh-, a board member of the group. Thu Pham said. . The organization will also provide career mentorship to Afghans through a partnership with Upwardly Global, a non-profit organization that helps immigrants and refugees enter the workforce.
Nam Lok Nguyen, 77, former director of the Department of Immigration and Refugees for Catholic Charities in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, helped organize a live telethon fund-raiser last month broadcast on a Vietnamese-language channel. He said the concert, which included performances by Afghan and Vietnamese singers, grossed over $160,000. The money will be divided between the Afghan Literacy Foundation and the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.
Mr Nguyen, a well-known MC in Huntington Beach, Calif., said the US withdrawal in Afghanistan reminded him of the pain he felt after leaving his family behind in Vietnam in 1975, days before the fall of Saigon.
His sister, who worked for the US government, was to be evacuated along with his parents and nine other siblings. Mr Nguyen, a war correspondent for the South Vietnamese military, was there to stay.
On 25 April, Mr. Nguyen’s friend, a high-ranking government official, persuaded Mr. Nguyen to accompany him to Tan Son Nhat airport. Mr Nguyen initially protested. They didn’t have any documents, he said, and they probably wouldn’t be allowed. His friend insisted that he come anyway. Mr Nguyen arrived at the airport, and his friend asked him to stay so he could be reunited with his family.
Mr. Nguyen waited for his family to arrive, scanning bus after bus to remove the bus. A few days later, a US Marine warned that the Communists would soon attack and that they should make the next flight. Although his family had yet to arrive, Mr Nguyen boarded a plane at midnight on 28 April. He stayed in a refugee camp in Guam before moving to California.
Only that year his father escaped, settling in Belgium and eventually joining Mr Nguyen in the United States. Over the next 14 years, his remaining 11 family members fled one by one.
Mr Nguyen said he cried when he saw the last plane departing from Kabul, recalling how he got on one of the last flights out of Vietnam.
“That’s why the Vietnamese people want to help,” he said. “Because that’s the same pain we went through.”
#Vietnamese #Americans #gather #Afghan #refugees
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.