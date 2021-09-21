View from Raj Kundra’s house: Raj Kundra has returned home after being granted bail by a Mumbai court

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra (Raj Kundra arrives home) caught in porn film making case has been released from jail after two months and has reached his home in Juhu. After a long time, Raj has met his wife and children and is breathing in the open air. There are scenes outside the house, in which the people of Kundra are seen standing diligently.

This is the first video of Raj Kundra reaching home after his release from jail, in which his security guards are seen running in front of the car as Raj Kundra’s car reaches outside the gate and clearing the crowd standing in front. Everything happens so fast that no one gets a chance to catch them. As soon as the car enters the gate, Raj Kundra’s men immediately close the main gate. Raj’s car runs inside.



Shilpa has expressed happiness over Raj’s return on Instagram Story. He shared a picture of a rainbow in the sky, in which it is written – The presence of a rainbow proves that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm.



A Mumbai magistrate’s court granted him bail on Monday. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S. NS Bhajipale has granted bail to Kundra on a bail of Rs 50,000. Kundra’s aide and co-accused Ryan Thorpe was also granted bail. Raj was remanded in judicial custody at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, from where he has now been released.

Kundra had filed a bail application in the court claiming that there was no evidence against him in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in the case. Raj Kundra had filed the bail application in the court on September 18. He had filed a bail application through his lawyer Prashant Patil, which was heard on Monday and his bail was granted.