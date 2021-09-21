View from Raj Kundra’s house: Raj Kundra has returned home after being granted bail by a Mumbai court
Raj Kundra arrives home from jail,
Shilpa has expressed happiness over Raj’s return on Instagram Story. He shared a picture of a rainbow in the sky, in which it is written – The presence of a rainbow proves that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm.
A Mumbai magistrate’s court granted him bail on Monday. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S. NS Bhajipale has granted bail to Kundra on a bail of Rs 50,000. Kundra’s aide and co-accused Ryan Thorpe was also granted bail. Raj was remanded in judicial custody at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, from where he has now been released.
Raj Kundra was released from jail after 2 months, the video surfaced
Kundra had filed a bail application in the court claiming that there was no evidence against him in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in the case. Raj Kundra had filed the bail application in the court on September 18. He had filed a bail application through his lawyer Prashant Patil, which was heard on Monday and his bail was granted.
First visuals Raj Kundra reached home
