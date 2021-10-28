Crypto shiba inu

View: Whatever bitcoin’s failings, the blockchain technology underpinning it is a marvel

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
View: Whatever bitcoin’s failings, the blockchain technology underpinning it is a marvel
Written by admin
View: Whatever bitcoin’s failings, the blockchain technology underpinning it is a marvel

View: Whatever bitcoin’s failings, the blockchain technology underpinning it is a marvel

There are also concerns that cryptocurrencies could be used to finance illicit activities within and across national borders, in addition to enabling tax evasion and various forms of fraud.

Synopsis

Contents hide
1 Synopsis
1.1 Sign in to read the full article
1.2 You’ve got this Prime Story as a Free Gift
1.3 Why ?

Regulators have legitimate concerns, but should also recognise the benefits that could accrue from such technological innovations catalysed by bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies have taken the world by storm. In the relatively short period since the creation of bitcoin in 2009, the value of all cryptocurrencies has risen rapidly, although with many ups and downs. Their total market value now stands at well over $2 trillion (₹150 lakh crore), a remarkable figure by any measure. Adding in the value of other crypto assets that have developed as part of this financial ecosystem makes this figure even

BY

Eswar Prasad

ET CONTRIBUTORS

Oct 10, 2021, 11:02 PM IST

  • GIFT ARTICLE
  • FONT SIZE

    AbcSmall

    AbcMedium

    AbcLarge

  • SAVE
  • PRINT
  • COMMENT

Sign in to read the full article

You’ve got this Prime Story as a Free Gift

Already a Member?

THE GREAT DIWALI OFFER

GET FLAT 30% OFF

ON ET PRIME MEMBERSHIP

Get Offer

Why ?

  • 42031747

    Exclusive Economic Times Stories, Editorials & Expert opinion across 20+ sectors

  • 42031747

    Stock analysis. Market Research. Industry Trends on 4000+ Stocks

  • 42031747

    Clean experience with
    Minimal Ads

  • 42031747

    Comment & Engage with ET Prime community

  • 42031747

    Exclusive invites to Virtual Events with Industry Leaders

  • 42031747

    A trusted team of Journalists & Analysts who can best filter signal from noise

#View #bitcoins #failings #blockchain #technology #underpinning #marvel

Rate this Article

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment