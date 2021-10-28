View: Whatever bitcoin’s failings, the blockchain technology underpinning it is a marvel
Synopsis
Regulators have legitimate concerns, but should also recognise the benefits that could accrue from such technological innovations catalysed by bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Cryptocurrencies have taken the world by storm. In the relatively short period since the creation of bitcoin in 2009, the value of all cryptocurrencies has risen rapidly, although with many ups and downs. Their total market value now stands at well over $2 trillion (₹150 lakh crore), a remarkable figure by any measure. Adding in the value of other crypto assets that have developed as part of this financial ecosystem makes this figure even
- GIFT ARTICLE
- FONT SIZE
AbcSmall
AbcMedium
AbcLarge
- COMMENT
Sign in to read the full article
You’ve got this Prime Story as a Free Gift
₹399/month
Monthly
PLAN
Billed Amount ₹399
₹208/month
(Save 49%)
Yearly
PLAN
Billed Amount ₹2,499
15
Days Trial
+Includes DocuBay and TimesPrime Membership.
₹150/month
(Save 63%)
2-Year
PLAN
Billed Amount ₹3,599
15
Days Trial
+Includes DocuBay and TimesPrime Membership.
Already a Member? Sign In now
THE GREAT DIWALI OFFER
GET FLAT 30% OFF
ON ET PRIME MEMBERSHIP
Get Offer
Why ?
-
Exclusive Economic Times Stories, Editorials & Expert opinion across 20+ sectors
-
Stock analysis. Market Research. Industry Trends on 4000+ Stocks
-
Clean experience with
Minimal Ads
-
Comment & Engage with ET Prime community
-
Exclusive invites to Virtual Events with Industry Leaders
-
A trusted team of Journalists & Analysts who can best filter signal from noise
#View #bitcoins #failings #blockchain #technology #underpinning #marvel
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.