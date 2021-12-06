Viewing a Tragic Case Through the Eyes of Investigators

I wonder why the government is going so far to prosecute relatively low-grade domestic violence.

It took me over six months to figure out the answer.

In April, I was finally able to interview Ryan Sanford, a police detective who had dragged Ms. Neil in 2016 for a traffic violation. We talked for two hours and 28 minutes. By the time I left, I was well aware of the difficult decisions that law enforcement officers have to face when it comes to the weight of how to deal with allegations of abuse.

It started with that traffic stop. When Ms. Neil told Officer Sanford that she was trying to get away from her partner, he took immediate action, moved her to a shelter for victims of domestic violence, and gathered enough information for police to arrest Mr. Diane the next day on charges of assault. The day Officer Sanford released her that night, he was satisfied that he had done everything possible to keep her safe.

But seven weeks later, he was called to the scene of her suicide, and it became clear that all the steps he had taken had been undone. Mr Dion was released on bail and re-contacted Ms Neil in defiance of a court order. After that, she left the shelter and started working with new wounds. Police suspected the two had re-established contact in violation of Mr Diane’s bail conditions, but authorities never saw them together, so they took no action.

Then Ms. Neil jumped to her death. Her testimony was central to the assault case, so the charge was dropped. Allegations of violating a defense order – a federal charge, because it landed on state routes – left only one to be dealt with.