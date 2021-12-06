Viewing a Tragic Case Through the Eyes of Investigators
As a national reporter, I usually start my day by skimming half a dozen regional newspapers, looking for local news that might be worth watching. I was doing this in September 2020, when I saw an item on Seacoast Online, in the Portsmouth Herald of New Hampshire, which surprised me.
Nelson Dion, a man from Kitrie, Maine, was convicted on federal charges of violating state law by violating a defense order. His ex-partner, Tanya Neil, was not close to seeing the result; Sadly, she jumped to her death in 2016 from a bridge over the Piskatakwa River.
Violation of the Defense Order is a crime of relatively low-level domestic violence, rarely worth the 700 words in a newspaper. In this case, however, the government was embroiled in a five-year investigation involving officials from four departments in New Hampshire and Maine, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Not only that – the FBI agent in the case was Tommy MacDonald, who served on the Boston Mob Boss James (White) Bulgar hunting task force. To convince Mr. Dion to violate the defense order, Mr. McDonald set up a sting operation, which involved special agents wearing button cameras.
I wonder why the government is going so far to prosecute relatively low-grade domestic violence.
It took me over six months to figure out the answer.
In April, I was finally able to interview Ryan Sanford, a police detective who had dragged Ms. Neil in 2016 for a traffic violation. We talked for two hours and 28 minutes. By the time I left, I was well aware of the difficult decisions that law enforcement officers have to face when it comes to the weight of how to deal with allegations of abuse.
It started with that traffic stop. When Ms. Neil told Officer Sanford that she was trying to get away from her partner, he took immediate action, moved her to a shelter for victims of domestic violence, and gathered enough information for police to arrest Mr. Diane the next day on charges of assault. The day Officer Sanford released her that night, he was satisfied that he had done everything possible to keep her safe.
But seven weeks later, he was called to the scene of her suicide, and it became clear that all the steps he had taken had been undone. Mr Dion was released on bail and re-contacted Ms Neil in defiance of a court order. After that, she left the shelter and started working with new wounds. Police suspected the two had re-established contact in violation of Mr Diane’s bail conditions, but authorities never saw them together, so they took no action.
Then Ms. Neil jumped to her death. Her testimony was central to the assault case, so the charge was dropped. Allegations of violating a defense order – a federal charge, because it landed on state routes – left only one to be dealt with.
When I spoke to police and prosecutors about the case – one of them in Nakshatra, New Hampshire and Maine – their widespread frustration with domestic violence cases was revealed.
He said restraining orders are violated and difficult to enforce; The rule of thumb is that the courts hear only a fraction of the history of the case; The jury is still struggling to figure out why the victim would return in such a dangerous situation. Shira Burns, assistant district attorney in York County, said, “I really think we’re putting band-aids on the bullet hole.
It is rare for me to hear the police openly criticizing the criminal justice system, and I am shocked by the depth of their emotions. That was my purpose in writing the story. In my experience, when insiders start telling you about bugs in their own systems, it’s worth paying attention to.
When I sat down to write, I had over 100 pages of notes and several hours of interviews. I had to set aside much of that research. I did not open the question of why Ms. Neil was in critical condition or why she returned. And I wasn’t teaching a single lesson at home on how to handle a domestic violence case.
I got a chance to tell a story, and I chose the one I liked from the beginning – why people who tried to interfere with her life couldn’t, and why didn’t they let her hair go.
