Viewing Held For Kristal Bayron Nieves At East Harlem Funeral Home – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Pals and family members gathered Tuesday to recollect 19-year-old Kristal Bayron Nieves.

A viewing was held at a funeral house on East 104th Avenue.

On Jan. 9, Bayron Nieves was working at a Burger King in East Harlem when she was shot and killed by an armed robber.

Arelia Taveras, the pinnacle of the New York State Latino Restaurant Bar and Lounge Affiliation, says extra must be carried out to maintain staff secure.

“We’re making an attempt to do a GoFundMe web page as a result of we perceive {that a} restaurant failed this household,” she mentioned. “We wish to give our future an opportunity, our staff an opportunity. Allow them to, you recognize, hold them in circumstances which might be secure.”

In a press release, Burger King mentioned the corporate’s hearts exit to those that knew Nieves. They add the franchise is absolutely cooperating with native authorities.