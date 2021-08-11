Views of 3 Boroughs, Complete With Cocktails

Roosevelt Island, which cuts perfectly but rather anonymously across the East River, has housed several hospitals over the years. Soon, however, he will dispense a different kind of medicine.

Graduate Roosevelt Island, which opened in June and is the only hotel on the island, will open in mid-August the Panorama Room, a sprawling glass lounge bar on the 18th floor. The high-ceilinged space has 168 seats and a huge red marble bar with stools on all sides. It also has views which, even in a city that specializes in views, can safely be called unique. The Queensboro Bridge overlooks the north side of the bar. The southern view encompasses Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan and much of the East River and all of its boat traffic.

“We wanted to create the idea of ​​a lighthouse here,” said Med Abrous, a New York native and Los Angeles hotel entrepreneur who, along with his partner Marc Rose, runs the bar. “Your connectivity to water is undeniable.”