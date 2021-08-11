Views of 3 Boroughs, Complete With Cocktails
Roosevelt Island, which cuts perfectly but rather anonymously across the East River, has housed several hospitals over the years. Soon, however, he will dispense a different kind of medicine.
Graduate Roosevelt Island, which opened in June and is the only hotel on the island, will open in mid-August the Panorama Room, a sprawling glass lounge bar on the 18th floor. The high-ceilinged space has 168 seats and a huge red marble bar with stools on all sides. It also has views which, even in a city that specializes in views, can safely be called unique. The Queensboro Bridge overlooks the north side of the bar. The southern view encompasses Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan and much of the East River and all of its boat traffic.
“We wanted to create the idea of a lighthouse here,” said Med Abrous, a New York native and Los Angeles hotel entrepreneur who, along with his partner Marc Rose, runs the bar. “Your connectivity to water is undeniable.”
The panoramas can be spectacular in more than one way.
“Being on the island, you really feel the weather changes pretty quickly,” said Estelle Bossy, beverage manager and veteran of Del Posto. Like many New Yorkers, she had never visited Roosevelt Island before. “It’s incredible.”
Ms. Bossy has compiled a list of drinks that reinvent several of the often-maligned cocktails of the late 20th century. His lychee martini features gin infused with fresh lychee and lychee stones; lychee and maraschino liqueurs; Cocoa cream; and white vermouth. The amaretto sour is made from two different amaros from Italy, grappa, lemon juice, sherry, aquafaba, bitters and just a touch of Amaretto. Long Island iced tea, named here after nearby Long Island, is made with clarified lime juice and homemade cola syrup.
“These drinks serve as a metaphor for Roosevelt Island itself,” she said. “In plain sight, but overlooked and underestimated by New Yorkers for decades. “
Panorama Room’s arrival follows the opening of the hotel’s restaurant, Anything at All (named after a quote in “The Great Gatsby”), which began service in June.
Despite its reputation for being isolated from the city, Roosevelt Island can be reached in a surprising number of ways, including the car, ferry, subway, and the famous eye-catching streetcar. Mr. Abrous hopes to attract not only hotel guests and islanders, but people from across the city.
“The pandemic has shown that a lot of people are interested in traveling for an experience,” Mr. Abrous said – even though that experience is finally visiting an island that most New Yorkers only see on subway maps. .
Panorama Room, 22 North Loop Road, Roosevelt Island; 929-447-4700; Graduatehotels.com/roosevelt-island/restaurant/panorama-room
