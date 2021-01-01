Vighnesh Shivan Girlfriend: Actress Nayantara confirms her engagement to her long time boyfriend and director Vignesh Shivan

There is good news for the fans of Southern cinema’s superhit actress Nayantara. News of Nayantara’s engagement is going viral on social media. In fact, Vijay Television has shared a promo video from its Twitter handle, in which southern actress Nayantara has officially confirmed her relationship with film director Vignesh Shivan. He has also said yes to his engagement to Vignesh.

Nayantara revealed about her engagement



This video shows actress Vignesh talking openly about her engagement. She is also showing off her engagement ring. In the video, Nayantara says, ‘The ring she is wearing belongs to her engagement.’ Although she does not name her boyfriend and director Vignesh in the video. But recently, Vignesh also shared a photo in which he is seen wearing a ring to Nayantara. Nayantara and Vighnesh have been in a relationship for a long time and both have been living in a live-in for a long time.

Nayantara’s name was also associated with Prabhudeva

Nayantara was in the headlines at the time. When his name was associated with the Lord. But after being together for some time, the two had a breakup. After this Nayantara got Vignesh Shivan. Nayantara has been in a relationship with Vignesh Shivan for a long time. Speaking of work front, actress Nayantara was also in the news for her thriller ‘Netrikan’. Nayantara is playing the role of a blind girl in the film ‘Netrikan’. The film is based on a serial killer. The film was supposed to be released last year, but the release date was postponed due to Corona.

Samantha removes ‘Akkineni’ surname from her name on social media, it became a topic of discussion among fans

Nayantara final for actress in Shahrukh Khan’s next film, preparations begin!

Chaiwala raised Rs 5 crore from other investors including actor Nayantara

