Vigils planned at Canadian embassies in US to protest imprisonment of pastor who preached to Freedom Convoy



Pastor Artur Pavlovsky, who spends 23 hours a day in solitary confinement at the Calgary Remand Center, was arrested last Monday after talking to truckers at the U.S.-Canada border in Alberta Coutts, according to his lawyer. 4 February.

During a 20-minute speech to the truckers, the priest called for “holding the line” against government overreach without resorting to violence. They reportedly reached an agreement to leave the U.S. border blockade and travel to Edmonton until they changed their minds following Pavlovsky’s address.

Pavlovsky also described the parallels he saw between the independence convoy and the Polish solidarity movement in the 1980s, which eventually led to the liberation of his homeland, despite a crackdown by his communist government.

‘We do not fight with guns and swords’

Pavlovsky’s recent arrest marks his fifth since the epidemic. He made his first international headlines last April when he drove armed police out of his sanctuary when they tried to inspect it for COVID-19 consent during an Easter service.

After disobeying a court order and continuing church services, he has faced repeated dramatic arrests, including in the middle of a busy highway and at Calgary Airport’s Tarmake.

Last summer, he conducted a speech tour across the United States, meeting with lawmakers and warning a large audience that Western governments are increasingly in line with communist rule. Poland He fled as a young man.

According to Pavlovsky’s son Nathaniel Pavlovsky, Pavlovsky was preparing to return to the border last week to run a church service and talk to truckers there when police arrested him.

“There was a secret police van, unmarked vehicles parked outside our house. We’re guessing, many, many hours, because they’ve been out for a long time,” he told Gadget Clock Digital.

Pavlovsky was eventually charged with embezzlement of more than 5,000, a count of helping to block key infrastructure and breaking a bail condition for “not maintaining peace” related to the probationary conditions under which he was placed on a visit to the United States in September. He was later arrested.

Pavlovsky remains in custody after being denied bail during a hearing last Wednesday, when a Crown prosecutor alleged that the priest’s speech to the truckers was a “public threat of violence,” according to CBC.

Pavlovsky explicitly told truck drivers not to resort to violence during their protests, according to the video of his remarks.

“God help us all, because we don’t fight with guns and swords,” he said. “We don’t fight Tasers and police cars. We don’t. We just want to go back and work hard and achieve something and provide for our families. We just want to be alone.”

“Again, I’m not talking about violence, swords and guns at all,” he later told truck drivers. “You have the strongest wings ever. Who can move 1,000 trucks? Who can move 10,000 trucks with 100,000 supporters?”

Pavlovsky faces another bail hearing Wednesday.

‘We are at an important point in history’

Nathaniel Pavlovsky says his father was mistreated in prison but he remained abstinent and observed two fasts based on biblical tradition.

“He ended a three-day fast based on Easter’s story, where he fasted to expose the enemy,” he said. “And now he’s doing 21 days’ Daniel Fast, which is basically a light meal, not any meat. It’s eating vegetables so he can get answers from God.”

The Canadian embassies in New York City, Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago and Las Vegas are planning peaceful prayer demonstrations against Pavlovsky’s imprisonment on Tuesday.

Cindy Chafian, executive director of Firebrand Action and Media, which oversees surveillance, said she was unsure if the embassy would issue a short notice to voters, but that the initiative remained important.

“No matter what happens, we’re still pushing, because I don’t think they’re going to let Arthur out,” he said. “But the goal is to raise awareness of what’s going on with Arthur. Not just what’s been going on since Kovid. They’ve been targeting him for many, many years. He’s not a friendly person in the eyes of the government because he’s telling the truth. And they I don’t like it. “

The agency is also preparing to sign a letter to Congress regarding Pavlovsky’s treatment.

Chafian said the initiative’s goals extend beyond Pavlovsky and aim to raise international awareness of how other pastors in Canada have been treated since the epidemic. Churches have been confronted across Canada Imprisoned priest Locked facility, Strict fines And the constant interference of government officials.

“We’re at a critical juncture in history, and if we don’t close it, we’re just going to slide deeper,” Chaffian said. “And if we don’t think it’s coming here in the United States, we’re sadly wrong.”