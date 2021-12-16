Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger will be released on 25 August 2022 Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger release date announced

Fans are eagerly waiting for Vijay Deverakonda’s film Liger, in this film Ananya Panday will be seen in the lead role along with Vijay. The team recently wrapped up the shooting of the film and today filmmaker Karan Johar has announced the release date of Liger. Karan Johar has given information about the release date by sharing a post on social media, as well as when he is going to show the fans a glimpse of the film.

He has given information about this by sharing a poster. The fans have become very happy seeing this. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey’s film Liger will be released in theaters on 25 August 2022. The glimpse of the film will be visible to the fans on December 31. It is written in the poster – Will set fire to this New Year. Sharing the post, Karan wrote – Action, thriller and madness – this is going to be absolutely fantastic.

The first glimpse will be shown on 31st December and start your new year with a bang. Boxing champion Mike Tyson is also going to be seen in Liger along with Vijay and Ananya. Recently the team completed shooting with him in Las Vegas.

Photos from this schedule were shared by Vijay and Ananya on social media. In which he was seen having fun with everyone. Mike is going to be seen in a Bollywood film for the first time.

Fans were quite excited with the announcement of Mike joining the film. According to the reports, Vijay and Mike will be seen doing two hands each in the ring. Mike has appeared in Hollywood movies. He has worked on The Hangover and Ip Man 3.

Liger is directed by Puri Jagannath. Vijay Deverakonda is going to make his Bollywood debut with this film. In the film, he is going to be seen in the role of martial arts. Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey will be seen in supporting roles with him in the film. It is a Pan India film which is scheduled to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Which is produced by Karan Johar.

Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:12 [IST]