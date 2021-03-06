Vijay Deverakonda goes on his knees to propose Rashmika Mandanna BUT there’s a catch – watch video





Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have impressed the viewers with their mesmerising chemistry in movies like Expensive Comrade and Geetha Govindam. Whereas the relationship rumours of the duo have been garnering headlines for fairly a while, a current video has gone viral, the place we see the Dwarka star taking place on his knees and proposing the Bheeshma actress. When you have to be questioning about this particular second, we would like to clear it out that it is from the advert of a cleaning soap model. Although we will not deny the truth that as soon as once more we’re in awe of their chemistry. Additionally Learn – From Jersey to Kaithi: 8 Bollywood remakes of south movies that promise to be sure-shot winners on the field workplace

