Vijay Deverakonda Wikibio – Vijay Deverakonda date of birth, movies, age …

Vijay Deverakonda Wiki bio – Vijay Deverakonda date of birth, movies, age …

Vijay Deverakonda, an Indian actor who works in the South Indian Cinema industry, with dashing looks and great acting skills. Vijay has majorly worked in the Tollywood industry. He is a great, amazing, and handsome actor who is also a film producer and a businessman. Vijay was born in a city named Achampet located in Telangana, India on 9th May 1989. People also call him ‘Vijju’ as a nickname. He is surely and undoubtedly an outstanding and deserving actor to work with and work on in a movie. Vijay likes to play some musical instruments and has a love to travel during his own leisure time. Vijay’s height is 6 feet and his weight is around 70 kgs.

Vijay deverakonda age –

Vijay deverakonda age is 32 years

Vijay deverakonda date of birth

9 May 1989

In this article, we will talk about Vijay Deverakonda’s personal life, family background, early life & education, movies done by him, career, and much more. So let’s get started with the facts and things about an amazingly talented, handsome, and good-looking actor, Vijay.

Vijay Deverakonda – Early life and education background

Vijay was born in a small district of Telangana named Achampet. His fathers’ named is Govardhana Rao, he’s a television director. His mothers’ name is Madhavi Deverakonda and she’s a businesswoman, an owner of ‘Speak easy’ place in Hyderabad and also, she was a personality developer and soft skills trainer. Vijay has a younger brother named Anand, who is doing well in his job in Deloitte in the US.

Vijay has done his schooling that is his 10th in Puttaparthi which is in Andhra Pradesh, a school named ‘Sri Satyasai School’. He has also mentioned that he credits his polite and charming behavior and for polishing his acting skills to his school. Then after he went to Hyderabad for his higher schooling in Little Flower Junior college and his bachelor’s degree, Bcom from Badruka College of Commerce. While pursuing his bcom, Vijay use to skip his classes and go to the theater workshops. He used to love to play roles in dramas and skits thru which he has got so many opportunities to do a film now.

Vijay Deverakonda – Personal life

Vijay deverakonda has always been very mysterious about his private life. It always kept that he loves keeping his private things a secret. There are not so many rumors related to his personal life but there were a few. According to some sources, Vijay was said to be involved romantically with his co-star named, Rashmika Mandanna.

Also, back in 2018, Vijay posted a picture with a girl named, Virginie from Belgium. She is also a popular TV actress and has appeared in many scenes of ‘Pelli Choopulu’. Also, some pictures were spread over on social media that Virginie was also close to Vijay’s family, not only him. But as time passed, she turned out to be a rumored girlfriend but then the actor, Vijay revealed that he is single for now.

Vijay Devarakonda – Career or Professional life background

Vijay started to pursue acting as a career in his college days only, he use to act in his college dramas such as Ingenium Dramatics or Sutradhar. He has performed in many plays in his college life and made a very big name in his theatre circle of college. He has also done a short film with a brief stint and acted and directed the same short film named Madam Merena.

Vijay deverakonda movies

In 2011, Vijay finally had a brief and great role in a rom-com movie named ‘Nuvvila’ under which his role was of a cricketer named Vishnu, and the movie was directed by Ravi Babu. Then after in 2012, he auditioned and got selected for a supporting role actor in a movie by Shekar Kammula, named Life is Beautiful. And then in 2015, Vijay had his first instant fame shot in a movie named Yevade Subramanyam by Nag Ashwin under which his role as an energetic guy who believed in living his life to the fullest, the role name was Rishi. He was then instantly turned out to be everyone’s favorite and got a great number of followers. He was called a promising find for a Telugu Cinema.

Then, Vijay has another sensational hit movie in 2016 named Pelli Choopulu, it was his first lead role movie, directed by Tharun Bhascker. This movie surely changed his life upside-down in the Telugu cinema industry. He has also won a national award for the same. Vijay was an unforgettable star as he completely surprised the audience with his role and got nominated for IIFA and Film fare awards under the category of Best Actor.

arjun reddy vijay deverakonda

In 2017, Vijay had 2 block masters and amazing hit movies. Firstly, it was Dwaraka, which was produced by Super Good Films, a prestigious production house. Secondly, it was ‘Arjun Reddy’. Vijay’s Arjun Reddy was an unforgettable role and who hasn’t watched it?? His role was a medical student who has anger management issues. His role was a bad-ass young man. The youth a.k.a the teenagers loved his role and started following his like madly.

Afterward, Vijay was starred in Mahanati movie by Nag Ashwini, it was a biopic on Savitri, a legendary actress. He was working on 2 other movies as well, the first one was named Taxiwala and the second one was Geetha Govindam, the movie which he co-starred with Rashmika Mandanna. The movie went on to be one of the biggest grosser ever in Telugu.

Vijay Deverakonda and rashmika mandanna

After then, in 2018, he signed for his first Tamil-Telugu film named NOTA by Anand Shankar. It was his debut in the Kollywood industry. He also signed for another movie named Dear Comrade which was his second movie with his co-star, Rashmika Madonna.

Vijay Deverakonda movies list

UPCOMING MOVIES Liger ACTION DRAMA ROMANTIC VD 12 Telugu DRAMA

2020 Hero 2019 Telugu/DRAMA World Famous Lover Tamil |Telugu |Malayalam DRAMA ROMANTIC

2019 Meeku Maathrame Cheptha Telugu COMEDY Dear Comrade Tamil |Malayalam |Kannada |Telugu ACTION DRAMA Arjun Reddy (Tamil) Tamil ACTION DRAMA ROMANTIC

2017 Arjun Reddy

Telugu

ACTIONDRAMAROMANTIC Dwaraka

Telugu

COMEDY-DRAMA

Oru Pennukanal Kadha

Malayalam

DRAMA

2016 Pellichoopulu Telugu COMEDY DRAMA ROMANTIC

2015 Yevade Subramanyam

Telugu

DRAMAROMANCE

2012 Life is Beautiful (Telugu)

Telugu

DRAMAROMANTIC

2011 Nuvvila Telugu COMEDY DRAMA ROMANTIC

Vijay Deverakonda – upcoming or last year film names:

Currently, he has announced 2 movies only:

Puri Jagannadh’s film Fighter will be released this year, in 2020. The specific date has yet to be determined. Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday, a Bollywood actress, appearing in the film.

will be released this year, in 2020. The specific date has yet to be determined. Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday, a Bollywood actress, appearing in the film. This year, Anand Annamalai’s film Hero will be released.

Vijay Devarakonda profile in short:

Full Name Vijay Sai Devarakonda Age (as in 2021) 32 years Date Of Birth/Birthday 9 May 1989 Religion/Caste Hindu, Padmasali Net Worth 20 crores Zodiac/Sun Sign Taurus Marital Status Unmarried Debut Nuvilla(2011, Telugu), Mahanati(2017-Tamil)

