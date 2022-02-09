Vijay Deverakonda’s bollywood debut with Ananya Pandey Liger whopping OTT deal | Vijay Deverekonda – Ananya Panday’s Liger sold in crores to Amazon Prime

Significantly, the fans are very excited for the Bollywood debut of Vijay Deverakonda. At the same time, Mike Tyson is also going to be seen in an important role in the film. The film is the story of a boy living in Mumbai who struggles to become an international level boxing champion. The film is directed by Puri Jagannath and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Arjun Reddy dominated Significantly, the Hindi audience liked Vijay Deverekonda only after watching Arjun Reddy. This Telugu film was watched by a lot of audience. And those who didn't, saw Arjun Reddy after watching its Hindi remake Kabir Singh. But almost everyone saw this film and Vijay Deverekonda started ruling everyone's hearts. south superstars time South Superstars are having a great time in Bollywood right now. This trend has started with Prabhas's Bahubali. After this, recently Allu Arjun's Pushpa has once again made this trend viral. In the coming time, stars like Mahesh Babu, Naga Chaitanya and Vijay Sethupathi are also preparing to make their Hindi debut. ananya pandey projects Talking about Ananya Pandey, she is seen in her next film with Deepika Padukone. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karva. The film is releasing on Amazon Prime. The film, titled Deephyayan, is a complex love story and is directed by Shakun Batra of Kapoor & Sons fame.

Ananya Pandey’s look and work from the depths Fans liked this look of Ananya very much. Ananya has a lot of good projects at the moment and this is the reason why she is also accused of nepotism. Ananya believes that being Chunky Pandey’s daughter, she got opportunities easily, there is no doubt about it, but still she has her own struggles. Whatever they do, they always have to be a victim of criticism.

Apart from these two films, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Bhi Hai is being produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Farhan Akhtar in the part of Ananya Pandey. Ananya Panday will once again be seen opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in this film. The White Tiger fame Adarsh ​​Gaurav will also be seen in this film. The film is the story of three friends.

Vijay Deverekonda has teamed up with Ananya Panday in Liagar and fans are very excited to see their chemistry. The teaser and poster of the film have already been well received by all. Liger is releasing in theaters on August 25 and four weeks later on Amazon Prime Video.