vijay diwas congress leader rahul gandhi said indira gandhi name was not included in 1971 war victory program – Rahul Gandhi said

Addressing the Vijay Samman rally organized by the Congress party in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the program of 1971 war was organized in Delhi. Indira Gandhi’s name is not there in it. The woman who took 32 bullets for the country is not even named. Because the government is afraid of the truth.

Rahul Gandhi also said that having or not having a name does not make any difference to me. But I know what Indira Gandhi did to this country by giving blood. At the same time, he said that Uttarakhand has given maximum blood to India and will always give it. Bangladesh fought, Pakistan bowed its head in just 13 days.

The 1971 war was programmed in Delhi, even Indira Gandhi’s name is not there. The woman who took 32 bullets for the country is not even named: @RahulGandhi#Uttarakhand #Congress pic.twitter.com/sWgUcNoHhu — News24 (@news24tvchannel) December 16, 2021

During this, he also strongly attacked the Modi government at the Center. Rahul Gandhi said that it is sad that people are being weakened and they are being fought amongst themselves. Weak people are being killed. The entire government is being run for two-three capitalists. At the same time, referring to the agricultural law, he said that black laws were made not to help the farmers but to eliminate them.

On Thursday, PM Modi attended the Golden Victory Torch program organized on the 50th Victory Day of the Indo-Pak war in 1971. During this, he mixed four torches that were rotated across the country with the torch lit at the National War Memorial. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh released the postal stamp at the Golden Victory Day torch ceremony. It is worth noting that on this date in the year 1971, about 93000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered to the Indian Army.