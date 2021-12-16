Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 knockouts Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 4th Ton in Five Matches Goes in Vain Venkatesh Iyer Madhya Pradesh also cross hurdle of Uttar Pradesh to reach Quarter Final All you need to know

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: The domestic prestigious tournament of 50 overs saw a lot of ups and downs this year. Defending champions Mumbai could win only one match out of 5. She lost the match against Pondicherry by 19 runs.

The league phase of the Vijay Hazare Trophy came to an end on Tuesday, December 14. Out of the 14 teams that reached the pre-quarters and quarter-finals, the names of 11 teams have been finalised. The special thing is that the name of the team of Rituraj Gaikwad, who scored a century in 4 out of 5 matches in the league stage, is not in this list. At the same time, the team of Madhya Pradesh’s Venkatesh Iyer will also have to break the challenge of Uttar Pradesh in the pre-quarterfinals to make it to the last-8.

The pre-quarterfinals are scheduled to be played on December 19 in Jaipur from 9 am. Venkatesh Iyer will face Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in the third pre-quarterfinal match of the tournament. The pre-quarterfinals on Sunday will be followed by the quarter-finals on December 21 and 22. Both the semi-final matches will be played on 24 December before the final on 26 December.

As per the format of the tournament, 5 teams from the Elite Group namely Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Saurashtra, Kerala and Services table toppers made it to the quarterfinals. The second placed teams from the Elite Division – Vidarbha, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and the Plate Group winners Tripura will face each other in the Pre-Quarter-Finals for the remaining three quarter-final spots.

The prestigious 50-over tournament has seen a lot of ups and downs this year. Defending champions Mumbai could win only one match out of 5. She lost the match against Pondicherry by 19 runs. Delhi, considered to be the title contenders, also failed to reach the knockout stage.

She crashed out of the competition with just two of her 5 matches after a 4-wicket loss against Saurashtra. India’s star opener and Delhi-based Shikhar Dhawan failed to make a mark in the tournament and claim a comeback in the national team. Saurashtra and Tripura were the only two teams that remained undefeated in the knockouts.

Here is the schedule of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 knockout stage