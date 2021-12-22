Vijay Hazare Trophy Army Services bowlers wonders Saurashtra Prerak Mankad hits bowlers These 4 teams reached in semi-finals

Army bowler Divesh Pathania wreaked havoc in the fourth quarter final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on Wednesday i.e. 22 December. Apart from them, Abhishek Tiwari and Pulkit Narang also did wonders. As a result, the army team reached the semi-finals of the tournament.

At the same time, in the third quarter-finals, Saurashtra’s Prerak Mankad lashed out at the bowlers. He played an unbeaten knock of 77 runs with the help of 10 fours and 2 sixes and took his team to the last four.

Now Army and Himachal Pradesh will clash in the first semi-final, while Saurashtra will face Tamil Nadu in the second semi-final. The first semi-final will be played on December 24 at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur and the second semi-final will be played at KL Saini Ground in Jaipur itself from 9 am.

Opener Ravi Chauhan and captain Rajat Paliwal’s half-centuries and a century partnership between the two helped Army beat Kerala by 7 wickets.

Chasing Kerala’s target of 176, Sena put on 95 runs in 90 balls with 13 fours and three sixes and his third wicket partnership of 154 runs with Paliwal (65 runs in 86 balls, eight fours). Thanks to 176 runs for three wickets in 30.5 overs, they registered a win.

Earlier, after losing the toss, the Kerala team came out to bat in front of fast bowlers Divesh Pathania (3 for 19), Abhishek Tiwary (2 for 33) and Pulkit Narang (two wickets for 51 runs) in front of the sharp bowling 175 in 40.4 overs. Stacked on the run.

For Kerala, opener Rohan Kunumal scored 85 runs before being run out. Pathania dealt a double blow to Kerala in the 7th over by dismissing Mohammad Azharuddin (07) and Jalaj Saxena (00) in successive deliveries.

Rohan and Vinoop Manoharan (41) took the innings by adding 81 runs for the third wicket. Narang broke this partnership by taking a catch of Vinoop on his own ball.

Kerala then lost wickets at regular intervals. Rohan, however, held on to one end. He completed his second List A half-century in 77 balls. Rohan was also run out in the 37th over as the sixth batsman.

After this, it did not take much time for Kerala’s innings to be reduced. Rohan faced 106 balls and hit seven fours and two sixes. While chasing the target, the army also lost the wickets of Lakhan Singh (04) and Mumtaz Qadir (04).

Due to this, the team’s score was reduced to 12 runs for two wickets in the second over itself. Both the wickets were taken by Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (2 for 23). However, Chauhan and Paliwal smashed Kerala’s comeback hopes with a century partnership. Chauhan completed his fifty in 47 balls.

On the other hand, Saurashtra beat Vidarbha by 7 wickets at Sawai Man Singh Stadium. The Saurashtra bowlers, led by captain Jaydev Unadkat, performed brilliantly. Saurashtra bowled out Vidarbha for 150 in 40.3 overs. Apoorva Wankhede scored 72 runs for Vidarbha. Unadkat took two wickets for 25 runs.

For Saurashtra, Prerak Mankad scored an unbeaten 77 off 72 balls to give the team victory with 20.1 overs to spare. Electing to bat after losing the toss, Vidarbha lost 3 wickets in 8 overs. Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya took early wickets.

Vidarbha quickly lost the wicket of in-form opener Atharva Tayde (1). Unadkat sent him to the pavilion. Ganesh Satish (1) and Yash Rathod (1) were also dismissed cheaply. Captain Faiz Fazal (23) and wicket-keeper batsman Akshay Wadkar (18) shared a 45-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Prerak Mankad broke the partnership by dismissing Wadkar. Half of Vidarbha’s team was bowled out for 66 runs. Wankhede scored 72 runs in 69 balls with the help of five fours and five sixes, but he did not get support from the other end.

Aditya Sarwate (14), Lalit Yadav (1), Yash Thakur (0) and Aditya Thackeray (0) were dismissed cheaply. Chasing the target, Saurashtra openers Vishwaraj Jadeja (0) and Harvik Desai (nine) were dismissed early. Thackeray took both the wickets.

Sheldon Jackson and Mankad both added 22 runs for the third wicket. Mankad and Arpit Vasavada (41 not out) then scored an unbeaten 116 for the fourth wicket to ensure the team’s victory. Vasavada hit six fours in his innings.