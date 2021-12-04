Vijay Hazare Trophy Full Schedule 2021-22 Season Mumbai is Defending Champion Tamil Nadu Won Most 5 Titles 38 Teams Will Clash in 105 ODIs

So far 19 editions of this tournament have been organized. The team of Tamil Nadu has become the champion for the most 5 times. Apart from this, Mumbai and Karnataka have captured this title 4-4 times. Teams from Delhi, Gujarat, Railways, Saurashtra, Jharkhand and Bengal have also won these titles once each.

So far 19 editions of this tournament have been organized. The team of Tamil Nadu has become the champion for the most 5 times. Apart from this, Mumbai and Karnataka have captured this title 4-4 times. Teams from Delhi, Gujarat, Railways, Saurashtra, Jharkhand and Bengal have also won these titles once each.

The 2021-22 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s domestic one-day league, will begin on December 8. The final match will be played on 26 December. A total of 38 teams are participating in this tournament. There are total 6 groups in which 5 are elite group and one is plate group. A total of 105 matches will be played in the tournament.

The five elite groups of this 19-day tournament have been named A, B, C, D and E. Each elite group has 6-6 teams. Apart from this 8 teams are included in the plate group. Each team will play five matches each in the group stage. The matches will be held at a total of 20 different venues including Mumbai, Jaipur, Rajkot and Chandigarh.

The group stage matches will be played on December 8, 9, 11, 12 and 14. This will be followed by the pre-quarterfinals on December 19, the quarter-finals on December 21 and 22. Both the semi-finals have been scheduled to be held on 24 December and the final on 26 December.

Here is the schedule of the group stage

8 December 2021

8th December Schedule (Source- Cricbuzz)

9 December 2021

9th December Schedule (Source- Cricbuzz)

11 December 2021

Schedule for December 11 (Source- Cricbuzz)

12 December 2021

Schedule for December 12 (Source- Cricbuzz)

14 December 2021

Schedule for December 14 (Source- Cricbuzz)

Knockout stage full schedule

Full schedule of the knockout matches to be decided after the group stage (Source- Cricbuzz)

If we talk about the previous edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy, then this year the tournament was organized in February and March only. In the final match, Mumbai defeated Uttar Pradesh by 6 wickets and won this title for the fourth time. Prithvi Shaw was the captain of this Mumbai team.

Earlier 19 editions of this tournament have been organized. The team of Tamil Nadu has become the champion for the most 5 times. This also includes the 2004-05 edition in which Uttar Pradesh was declared joint winner along with Tamil Nadu.

Apart from this, Mumbai and Karnataka have captured this title 4-4 times. Teams from Delhi, Gujarat, Railways, Saurashtra, Jharkhand and Bengal have also managed to win this title once each.