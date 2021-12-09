Vijay Hazare Trophy MS Dhoni opener Rituraj Gaikwad scored his 2nd consecutive century KKR Venkatesh Iyer scored century Madhya Pradesh 1st win

Meghalaya won by one run against Bihar in the Plate Group match at Jaipur. He scored 273 for 6 in 50 overs with the help of Chirag Khurana’s unbeaten 117. Bihar’s team could only score 272 runs in 50 overs.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, on Thursday, 9 December 2021, Rituraj Gaikwad scored a century for the second consecutive day. At the same time, with the help of Venkatesh Iyer’s century, Madhya Pradesh got their first win in the tournament. Chirag Khurana of Meghalaya, team of Plate Group, also scored the second consecutive hundred. Vidarbha, on the other hand, secured an eight-wicket win against Andhra Pradesh thanks to a century from opener Atharva Tayde.

Rituraj was a part of Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Venkatesh Iyer was a part of Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders. Gaikwad is part of the Maharashtra and Iyer Madhya Pradesh team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Maharashtra beat Chhattisgarh by 8 wickets in Elite Group D match played at Rajkot. Maharashtra won the toss and decided to bowl. Chhattisgarh team scored 275 runs for 7 wickets in 50 overs. Amandeep Khare was his highest scorer.

He scored 82 runs with the help of 8 fours. Chasing the target, Maharashtra won the match by scoring 276 for 2 in 47 overs. Rituraj Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 154 off 143 balls with the help of 14 fours and 5 sixes.

In another match of Elite Group D played in Rajkot, Kerala won the toss and invited Madhya Pradesh to bat. Madhya Pradesh scored 329 for 9 in 50 overs. Chasing the target, Kerala’s team was all out for 189 runs in 49.4 overs.

For Madhya Pradesh, Venkatesh Iyer scored 112 runs in 84 balls with the help of 7 fours and 4 sixes. Shubham Sharma, who scored a century a day earlier, was dismissed after scoring 82 runs. 8 players bowled for Kerala.

Meghalaya had won against Sikkim by 164 runs a day earlier. He scored 265 for 5 in 50 overs. Sikkim’s team was all out for 101 runs in 39.9 overs. Chirag Khurana scored 100 runs for Meghalaya.

Tamil Nadu thrashed arch-rivals Karnataka by eight wickets as left-arm spinners M Siddhartha and R Sai Kishor performed brilliantly in the Elite Group ‘B’ match played in Thiruvananthapuram. Captain Manish Pandey’s decision to bat first proved to be wrong.

Siddharth (4 for 23) and Sai Kishore (3 for 28) trapped Karnataka’s batsmen in a spin trap and bundled them out for 122 in 36.3 overs. Barring Manish Pandey (40 runs) and Rohan Kadam (37), none of the Karnataka batsmen could make a useful contribution.

After this, Tamil Nadu achieved this target in 28 overs with B Inderjit’s unbeaten half-century. Karnataka’s wickets started falling in the very first over. Ravikumar Samarth (zero) was caught by Sandeep Warrier on the second ball to Dinesh Karthik behind the wicket.

A 67-run stand for the third wicket between Kadam (69 balls, one four) and Pandey (54 balls, three fours) helped the team reach this score as none of the other batsmen could even reach double digits.

M Washington Sundar (1 for 27) ends Kadam’s innings. Siddharth then got Pandey out in the 26th over to give Tamil Nadu an important wicket. Siddharth and Sai Kishore then dismissed the rest of the batting line-up.

In reply, Tamil Nadu started with some boundaries by opener B Sai Sudarshan (18) and captain N Jagadishan (16), but was bowled by Jagadeesan Vidyadhar Patil (1 for 22). Sai Sudarshan and Indrajit (51 runs, 74 balls, six fours) put on 32 runs for the second wicket, but Sai Sudarshan was dismissed by J Suchit (1 for 21).

Inderjit and Sundar (31 not out, 33 balls, 3 fours) ensured that no more wickets fell and gave the team victory in the 28th over. Other group matches in the tournament were rain-affected, with Mumbai defeating Baroda, while Puducherry registering a win over Bengal. Both resulted from the VJD method used in home matches.

Baroda’s team was reduced to 210 runs in 49.1 overs. Vishnu Solanki scored 94 runs in that match. Mumbai won by 13 runs at 100 for three in 23 overs using the VJD method after the game was halted due to rain.

Bengal scored 264 for eight in 50 overs. Shahbaz Ahmed’s unbeaten 85 was an important contribution in taking him to this score. Puducherry scored 132 for two and won by eight runs as play stopped due to rain.

Vidarbha registered an eight-wicket win over Andhra Pradesh, thanks to opener Atharva Tayde’s unbeaten 164 off 123 balls in a Group A match played in Mumbai. Vidarbha, after deciding to bowl, allowed Andhra to score only 287 for eight in 41.4 overs. While chasing the target, Atharva hit 15 fours and five sixes during his innings. The 21-year-old got good support from Ganesh Satish (43) and Yash Rathod (44 not out). Rathod also took three wickets in the match.

CR Dnyaneshwar (93) was the top scorer for Andhra, while Ambati Rayudu (53) and Pinniti Tapasvi (45) also made useful contributions. Earlier, Yash Thakur (3 for 74) and Aditya Sarwate (3 for 45) took 3 wickets each, while Aditya Thackeray took two wickets for Andhra. Then the match became one-sided with Atharva’s aggressive batting. In other matches, Himachal Pradesh registered an all-round performance to register a 63-run win over Jammu and Kashmir, while Odisha beat Gujarat by three wickets.