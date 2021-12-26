Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rishi Dhawan’s fiery innings faded away from Dinesh Karthik’s century, Himachal Pradesh became champions for the first time

Himachal Pradesh created history on 26 December 2021. He won the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first time. Captain Rishi Dhawan, wicketkeeper Shubham Arora and Amit Kumar played an important role in his victory. Rishi Dhawan’s fiery innings made Tamil Nadu’s Dinesh Karthik’s century partnership faded.

Shubham Arora not only gave the team a good start, but also got the victory by staying at one end. He scored an unbeaten century. He was also adjudged player of the match. It was on the basis of Rishi Dhawan’s all-rounder performance that Himachal Pradesh defeated Services team by 77 runs in the semi-final match.

In this match played at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur, Himachal Pradesh won the toss and decided to bowl. Tamil Nadu were all out for 314 runs in 49.4 overs. Chasing the target, Himachal Pradesh’s team scored 299 runs for 4 wickets in 47.3 overs.

The last hour of play was going on, when the sky became dark. Both the umpires held talks and declared bad light. After this Himachal Pradesh was declared the winner on the basis of VJD method. Himachal needed 288 or more runs to win the match. He had scored 299 runs.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu had a poor start. He had lost 4 wickets within 40 runs. After this Dinesh Karthik and Baba Inderjit shared a 202-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Karthik scored the highest 116 runs in 103 balls with the help of 8 fours and 7 sixes. Baba Inderjit scored 80 runs in 71 balls with the help of 8 fours and a six.

Shahrukh Khan, who came to bat at number seven, also bowled fiercely. He scored 42 runs in 21 balls with the help of 3 fours and 3 sixes. Captain Vijay Shankar was dismissed for 22 runs in 16 balls. For Himachal Pradesh, Rishi Dhawan took 3 and Pankaj Jaiswal took 4 wickets. One wicket each came from Vinay Galgetia, Siddharth Sharma and Digvijay Rangi.

A fine hundred in the chase by Shubham Arora! , , The Himachal Pradesh opener is doing a fantastic job with the bat in the #VijayHazareTrophy #Final, , #HPvTN Follow the match ️ https://t.co/QdnEKxJB58 pic.twitter.com/q1LtOrZ0Im — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 26, 2021

Himachal Pradesh started chasing the target well. Shubham added 60 runs for the first wicket with Prashant Chopra. However, after this Digvijay Rangi made another Nikhil Gangta 18 runs and returned to the pavilion early.

At one point Himachal’s score was 96 for 3 in 16.1 overs. After this, Shubham along with Amit Kumar handled the innings. Amit and Shubham, who came to bat at number five, shared a crucial 148-run partnership for the fourth wicket. After Amit’s dismissal, Rishi Dhawan hit an unbeaten 42 off 23 balls with the help of 5 fours and a six and ensured his team’s victory.





