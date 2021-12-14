Vijay Hazare Trophy Ruturaj Gaikwad equals Virat Kohli 4th 100s in 5 match 19 year Leg Break bowler Amit Ali took 5 wickets in Bihar Malay Raj Sachin Kumar create history

Rituraj Gaikwad’s dream form continues. He scored his fourth century in 5 matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He had already scored 3 consecutive centuries in the opening 3 matches of the tournament. He scored the fourth century this season on Tuesday i.e. 14 December 2021. On the other hand, in another match of the tournament, the 19-year-old bowler showed amazing performance. He showed the way to the pavilion to half the batsmen of the opposing team by giving just 26 runs.

In the match played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Chandigarh team scored 309 for 7 in 50 overs by captain Manan Vohra’s century (139 balls, 13 fours, 2 sixes, 141 runs). Chasing the target, Maharashtra won the match by making 313 runs for 5 wickets in 48.5 overs on the basis of the century innings of Rituraj Gaikwad.

Rituraj Gaikwad scored 168 runs in 132 balls with the help of 12 fours and 6 sixes. Gaikwad had earlier scored 136 off 112 balls in the match against Madhya Pradesh, 154 not out off 143 balls in the match against Chhattisgarh, 124 off 129 balls in the match against Kerala and 21 off 18 balls in the match against Uttarakhand. .

With this, Rituraj Gaikwad also crossed the 600-run mark in the current season of Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has an average of over 150 and a strike rate of over 112 in the current season. He has hit 51 fours and 19 sixes in this tournament so far.

Rituraj Gaikwad is the fourth Indian batsman to score 4 centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This feat was first achieved by Virat Kohli in the year 2008-09. After this, Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal had scored 4-4 centuries in the year 2020-21.

On the other hand, Tripura defeated Meghalaya by 9 wickets in the plate group match played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. Young spinner Amit Ali played an important role in his victory. Amit took 5 wickets for 26 runs in 7.5 overs.

The result was that after losing the toss, opting to bat first, Meghalaya’s team could only manage 116 runs in 39.5 overs. Chasing the target, Tripura won the match by scoring 118 runs for one wicket in 28 overs. This is the 7th biggest win (with most balls remaining) of the tournament. Tripura is also on the top of this list.

Bihar recorded the third biggest win of the tournament

Bihar won the toss and decided to bowl.

The entire team of Arunachal Pradesh was reduced to 83 runs in 21.3 overs. Bihar fast bowler Malay Raj conceded 38 runs in 10 overs while throwing 2 maidens and took 5 wickets. Spinner Sachin Kumar took 3 wickets for 6 runs in 2.3 overs. Bihar won the match by making 87 runs for 4 wickets in 19.1 overs.