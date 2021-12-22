Vijay Hazare Trophy Sachin Tendulkar friend Vinod Kambli responsible for Mumbai poor performance MCA wants Dilip Vengsarkar as mentor new CIC also be formed

Mumbai team finished last in Elite Group B of Vijay Hazare Trophy. Despite having players like Shivam Dubey and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the team, he won just one match in 4.

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar can play the role of mentor for the Mumbai Ranji team. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is looking to take him as a guide after the team’s dismal performance in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Apex Council has asked the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) to be dissolved, the Indian Express reported.

The CIC includes Sachin Tendulkar’s childhood friend and former Indian cricket team player Vinod Kambli, besides former Mumbai players Jatin Paranjpe and Nilesh Kulkarni. Apex Council holds all three responsible for the team’s poor performance. She wants to appoint a new CIC in the Apex Council.

Mumbai team finished last in Elite Group B of Vijay Hazare Trophy. Despite having players like Shivam Dubey and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the team, he won just one match in 4. All the issues were discussed and the MCA took feedback from coach Amol Majumdar on Mumbai’s poor performance, an association functionary told The Indian Express.

The MCA felt that it was the right time to approach Vengsarkar and seek his help, the official said. Also, MCA felt that some tough decisions need to be taken going forward.

It is also learned that Apex Council has requested MCA President Vijay Patil to talk to Vengsarkar and try to convince him to take on the role of mentor for a brief period.

The Apex Council met on Tuesday to discuss the team’s performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Coach Amul Majumdar has sought a psychologist for the Mumbai team before leaving for the Ranji Trophy matches in Bengal next month.

The coach has also requested the MCA to organize more practice games before the start of the red-ball season. An MCA official said, “The MCA will consider Majumdar’s request.” Life gets tough while playing in Bio-bubble.

Further, coach Amul Majumdar blamed the players for the lack of execution. He also said that players hardly did any preparation before the Vijay Hazare tournament.