Vijay Hazare Trophy Shahrukh Khan hits 50 in 25 ball Tamil Nadu reach semi-final Himachal Pradesh Prashant Chopra Nikhil Gangta show way out to last year finalist Uttae Pradesh

Batting first, Tamil Nadu scored 354 for 8 in 50 overs in the second quarter final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The entire team of Karnataka was all out for 203 runs in 39 overs.

Tamil Nadu became the first team to reach the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. They defeated Karnataka by 151 runs in the second quarter final of the tournament on Tuesday i.e. 21 December 2021. Himachal Pradesh made it to the last-4 a short while after Tamil Nadu reached the semi-finals.

Himachal Pradesh beat Uttar Pradesh by 5 wickets in the first quarter final. Both the semi-final matches of the tournament are to be played in Jaipur on December 24. Shahrukh Khan played an important role in taking Tamil Nadu to the semi-finals of the tournament. Shah Rukh Khan, who made his team champion by hitting a six off the last ball in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scored an unbeaten 79 off 39 balls in the quarter-final match.

He hit 7 fours and 6 sixes during his innings. He completed his fifty in 25 balls. Apart from Shahrukh, Tamil Nadu opener Narayan Jagadeesan gave a strong start to the team by scoring 102 runs in 101 balls with the help of 9 fours and a six. In this match played at Jaipur’s KL Saini ground, Karnataka won the toss and decided to bowl.

Batting first, Tamil Nadu scored 354 for 8 in 50 overs. Apart from Shahrukh and Jagdishan, Sai Kishore scored 61 runs in 71 balls and Dinesh Karthik scored 44 runs in 37 balls from his side. Baba Indrajith scored 31 runs in 24 balls. Praveen Dubey took 3 wickets for Karnataka and famous Krishna took 2 wickets.

Chasing the target, the entire team of Karnataka was all out for 203 runs in 39 overs. Ragupathy Silambarasan of Tamil Nadu took 4 and Washington Sundar took 3 wickets. For Karnataka, Rohan Kadam, Siddharth Krishnamurthy, Abhinav Manohar, wicketkeeper Srinivas Sharath, Praveen Dubey and KC Cariappa scored 24, 29, 34, 43, 26 and 10 runs respectively.

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh won the toss and elected to bowl in the first quarter final of the tournament played at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. Uttar Pradesh scored 207 for 9 in 50 overs. At one point, Uttar Pradesh lost 4 wickets for 39 runs in 14.3 overs.

After this, Rinku Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who came out to bat at number 7 and 8, scored 76 and 52 runs respectively and took the team’s score beyond 200. Vinay Galatea took 3 wickets for 19 runs for Himachal. Siddharth Sharma and Mayank Dangar also managed to take 2-2 wickets.

Chasing the target, Himachal Pradesh scored 208 runs for 5 wickets in 45.3 overs and won the match. Opener Prashant Chopra and middle-order batsman Nikhil Gangta played an important role in this victory of Himachal. Prashant scored 99 and Nikhil scored 58.