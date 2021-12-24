Vijay Hazare Trophy Tamil Nadu opener dashes Saurashtra hopes Himachal Pradesh reach final 1st time captain Rishi Dhawan all-rounder game

Vijay Shankar won the toss and elected to bowl. Batting first, Saurashtra scored 310 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Tamil Nadu registered a thrilling win at 314 for 8 in 50 overs.

Teams of Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will face each other in the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy to be held on 26 December 2021 at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. Himachal Pradesh defeated Army by 77 runs in the first semi-final played at Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

Captain Rishi Dhawan’s all-rounder game played an important role in his victory. Tamil Nadu defeated Saurashtra by 2 wickets in the second semi-final of the tournament played at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur. Tamil Nadu won on the last ball of the match.

In Tamil Nadu’s victory, its opener Baba Aparajith, all-rounder Washington Sundar, Baba Inderjit, Dinesh Karthik and captain Vijay Shankar played an important role. Karthik’s friend Baba Aparajit scored 124 runs in 124 balls with the help of 12 fours and 3 sixes.

Baba Aparajith not only smashed the century innings of Saurashtra’s wicketkeeper Sheldon Jackson (11 fours, 4 sixes, 125 balls, 134 runs), but also blunted the edge of his talented bowler Chetan Sakiriya’s killer bowling. Chetan Sakaria took 5 wickets for 62 runs in 10 overs.

Vijay Shankar won the toss and elected to bowl in the match between Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra. Batting first, Saurashtra scored 310 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Apart from Sheldon Jackson, Vishwaraj Jadeja scored 52 and Vasadwa scored 57 runs.

Vijay Shankar took four and Silambrasan took three wickets. Manimaran Siddharth also managed to take a wicket. However, he conceded 46 runs in 6 overs. Tamil Nadu registered a thrilling win at 314 for 8 in 50 overs.

Apart from Baba Aparajith for Tamil Nadu, Baba Indrajit 50, Washington Sundar 70, Dinesh Karthik played excellent innings of 31 runs in 26 balls. Apart from Chetan, Yuvraj Chudasama took two wickets and captain Jaydev Unadkat took one wicket for Saurashtra.

On the other hand, at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Army captain Rajat Poliwal won the toss and elected to bowl. Himachal scored 281 runs for 6 wickets in 50 overs. Army team was all out for 204 runs in 46.1 overs.

Rishi Dhawan, who came at number six for Himachal, scored 84 runs in 77 balls with the help of 9 fours and a six. Opener Prashant Chopra played an excellent innings of 78 runs. Raj Bahadur took the highest two wickets for the army. Rajat Paliwal scored the highest 55 runs for the army.

For Himachal, Rishi Dhawan sent 4 batsmen to the pavilion, while Siddharth Sharma and Akash Vashisht took two wickets each. Himachal’s team has reached the final of the tournament for the first time. Tamil Nadu is a five-time champion. He also played the final in 2019-20.