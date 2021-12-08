Vijay Hazare Trophy Venkatesh Iyer captain Aditya Srivastava scored century in 80 balls Shahrukh Khan Hits 50 in 28 balls

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 began on 8 December. The league matches of this ODI domestic tournament are to be played in eight cities of the country (Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, Mumbai, Mohali, Rajkot, Thane and Chandigarh).

On the first day, the matches played between Tamil Nadu and Mumbai in Round One Elite Group B in Thiruvananthapuram and Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in Round One Elite Group D in Rajkot have seen a lot of runs.

Madhya Pradesh won the toss and elected to bat in Rajkot. He scored 328 runs for 6 wickets in 50 overs. Venkatesh Iyer is also a part of the Madhya Pradesh team. At one point he lost 2 wickets for 44 runs in 8 overs. After this, wicketkeeper Abhishek Bhandari and Shubham Sharma shared a 63-run partnership for the third wicket. Abhishek scored 70 runs in 80 balls with the help of 10 fours.

After the dismissal of Abhishek, he shared 175 runs in 24 overs with captain Aditya Srivastava for the fourth wicket. Shubham and Aditya both scored centuries. Aditya scored 52 runs in 53 balls. However, in the latter 27 balls, he scored 51 runs. He hit 9 fours and 3 sixes during his 82-ball innings and was dismissed for 104 runs. Shubham completed his century in 97 balls.

In the match held in Thiruvananthapuram of the tournament, Tamil Nadu led by N Jagadeesan set a target of 291 runs for Mumbai to win. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan of Tamil Nadu, who made the team champion by hitting a six in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, also made a splash in this match. He scored 66 runs in 35 balls with the help of 6 fours and 5 sixes. He had completed his half-century in 28 balls.

Apart from Shahrukh Khan, Sai Sudarshan scored 24 off 24 balls, N Jagadeesan 20 off 28 balls, Baba Inderjit 45 off 64 balls, Washington Sundar 34 off 58 balls, Dinesh Karthik 32 off 35 balls and Jagdishan Kaushik from Tamil Nadu. He contributed 32 runs in 38 balls to take the team to a score of 290 runs for 8 wickets in 50 overs.