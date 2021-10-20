Vijay Sampla surrounded the Congress on the killing on the Singhu border, said – 50 lakhs were given to Lakhimpur, do your duty in Punjab too

Farmers are agitating against the agricultural laws on the Singhu border adjacent to Delhi. But recently, there was a sensation after the body of a Dalit youth was found at the farmers’ protest site.

The rhetoric is going on in the case of murder on the Singhu border. National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairman Vijay Sampla has surrounded the Congress on this issue.

He said that the CM of Punjab is a Dalit, he goes to Lakhimpur and talks about donating 50 lakhs. In such a situation, he should also fulfill his duty towards Punjab. A Dalit was brutally murdered, video was made but he did not say a word on it.

Let us tell you that the farmers are agitating against the agricultural laws on the Singhu border adjacent to Delhi. But recently, there was a sensation after the body of a Dalit youth was found at the farmers’ protest site. The name of this person is Lakhbir Singh and he was a resident of Tarn Taran. According to the information, this person had no relation with any political party.

Information has come about 35-year-old Lakhbir Singh that this man has three daughters and he was living in Delhi for some time. It is known that his family did not live with Lakhbir. In this case, Sonepat Police has also got some videos, on the basis of which investigation is being done.

According to the information received, after killing the deceased, his body was hung from the barricading. The information about the body being found was given at the Kundli police station, after which the police reached the spot and removed the body from the barricading. After this the police took the body to the nearby civil hospital. Let us inform that the marks of sharp weapons have been found on the body of the deceased Lakhbir Singh.

Let us inform that Punjab SIT will investigate the murder of Lakhbir Singh on the Singhu border. On the instructions of Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday.

The SIT has been constituted under the chairmanship of ADGP-cum-Director of Investigation Bureau Varinder Kumar and will have DIG Ferozepur Range Inderbir Singh and Tarn Taran SSP Harvinder Singh Virk as its members.