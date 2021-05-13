Vijay Sethupathi Offered Massive Remuneration To Host MasterChef Tamil?





The Grasp actor Vijay Sethupathi is all set to look in a brand new avatar as a cooking host on the upcoming model of the favored MasterChef collection – MasterChef Tamil on Solar TV. Vijay, who has anchored exhibits earlier than making it huge as an actor, featured on Solar TV’s official social media deal with and confirmed his presence on the cooking actuality present. Additionally Learn – Filmmaker KV Anand Dies at 54: Ajay Devgn, Allu Arjun, Vijay Sethupathi And Different Celebs Mourn

As per the reviews, the format of the present will observe the enduring MasterChef Australia collection, which is presently in its 13th season. The reviews additionally counsel that Vijay agreed to host the present after being provided a large remuneration, increased than his traditional movie offers. He had earlier hosted a present known as Namooru Hero on Solar TV. Additionally Learn – Tamil Actor Raiza Wilson’s Face Remedy Goes Flawed, Bashes Dermatologist Who Compelled Her to Endure Remedy

There even have been six seasons of MasterChef India and Junior MasterChef India. Additionally Learn – Karnan Releases on April 9 as Promised, Examine Dhanush Starrer’s Pre-Launch Enterprise

Watch Right here:

After the truth present Cook dinner With Comali grabbed eyeballs and gave winners reminiscent of Kani, Ashwin Kumar, Sivaangi, and Pugazh, MasterChef Tamil will hope to observe the identical pattern.

In the meantime, on the work entrance, Vijay Sethupathi has Tughlaq Durbar, Maamanithan, and Laabam in his pipeline.