Vijay Shekhar Sharma 7 Hours 45 Minutes Zoom Call: Vijay Shekhar Sharma 7 Hours 45 Minutes Zoom Call Actually Zoom Marathon- Vijay Shekhar says this is his biggest zoom call ever.

The higher a person’s position, the more responsibilities he has. In such a situation, if someone is the boss of the company, it is essential for him to be busy, especially in long meetings. A similar incident happened recently with Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma. They held a 7-hour, 45-minute meeting on the video calling platform Zoom. Vijay Shekhar himself is surprised about such a long duration of the meeting.

This time is almost equal to a person’s full working day. Even during this period, one can fly from Delhi to Dubai. Vijay Shekhar says this is his biggest zoom call ever.

Such reactions came on Twitter

Vijay Shekhar Sharma has spoken on Twitter about his long zoom call. His tweet has received 3833 likes since September 13th. Twitter users have given mixed reactions to such a long zoom call. One user wrote that he was concerned about the person who had created and shared meeting notes at the end of the day. At the same time, one user wrote that he has been calling for 10 hours but he will not be counted as he is not the CEO. One user even wrote that there is nothing to be proud of. Such a culture is toxic. At the same time, another did not name it the Zoom Call, but the Zoom Marathon.

Some users added to the IPO

At the same time, one user wrote that it looks like the boss is working hard with his team. The best IPO is on the way. Another user wrote Wow! Looks like something big is going to happen.